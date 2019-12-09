Newsletter
Close

Go Inside The 2020 Urban One Honors

Published on December 9, 2019

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1. Lil' Kim

Lil' Kim

2. Ray J and Brandy

Ray J and Brandy

3. Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott

4. Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker

5. Cathy Hughes and Billy Porter

Cathy Hughes and Billy Porter

6. Wwale

Wwale

7. Jamie Foxx and Chance The Rapper

Jamie Foxx and Chance The Rapper

8. Ryan Jamaal Swain

Ryan Jamaal Swain

9. George Wallace

George Wallace

10. Miss J. Alexander

Miss J. Alexander

11. Billy Porter

Billy Porter

12. Yo-Yo

Yo-Yo

13. Kenny Burns

Kenny Burns

14. Da Brat

Da Brat

15. Ray J

Ray J

16. Al B. Sure

Al B. Sure

17. Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx

18. Egypt Sherrod

Egypt Sherrod

19. Sylvia Rhone

Sylvia Rhone

20. Rev. Al Sharpton

Rev. Al Sharpton

21. Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley

22. Chanté Moore

Chanté Moore

23. Algebra Blesset

Algebra Blesset

24. Willie Moore Jr

Willie Moore Jr

25. Mona Scott Young

Mona Scott Young

26. Eric Benét

Eric Benét

27. Wanda Durant

Wanda Durant

28. Bobby Valentino

Bobby Valentino

29. Pastor Charles Jenkins

Pastor Charles Jenkins

30. Juicy

Juicy

31. Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo

Related Tags

2020 Urban One Honors Billy Porter Brandy cathy hughes Chris Tucker eric benet Jamie Foxx Miss J Alexander Missy Elliott Ne-Yo ray j Ryan Jamaal Swain The Buzz Wale
More from TV One

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Newsletter
Close