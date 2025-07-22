Hair

Get The Look: A'ja Wilson's Braid Game Is Undefeated

Published on July 22, 2025

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

When it comes to dominating both on and off the court, A’ja Wilson is in a league of her own. The WNBA star didn’t just show up for All-Star Weekend; she showed out. From electrifying the game with her signature moves to lighting up every appearance with her radiant style and energy, Wilson made sure all eyes were on her. But it wasn’t just her game that had folks talking; it was also her hair.

Throughout the weekend, A’ja served four distinct braided hairdos by celebrity hairstylist Myesha Jamerson, which were just as powerful as her presence. Each look was intentional, stylish, and rooted in the culture, proving once again that Black women’s hair is a statement, a crown, and a form of storytelling. Whether she was stepping onto the court or the pink carpet, Wilson’s braids matched her mood and mission, which is to be bold, versatile, and unapologetically her.

A’ja Wilson’s All-Star Weekend Braided Hair Extravaganza

To achieve her daring hairstyles, Jamerson used RED By Kiss Styler Fixer Braiding Gel ExtremeRED By Kiss Edge Cara to smooth and shape Wilson’s braids and edges, and she then sealed her mane with the Edge Wrap for hold. For the athlete’s curls, the hair expert used RED By Kiss Styler Fixer Foam Mousse to define and hydrate the ends, achieving a soft, goddess-like finish; both products are under $10.

Wilson’s hair wasn’t just an accessory; it was an extension of her confidence, creativity, and her heritage. From intricate cornrow designs to laid-back braided ponytails, Wilson reminded us that braids aren’t just a trend, they’re a tradition. Jump in below to get a detailed look at the four braided ‘dos that we are sure had the girls zooming in, saving screenshots, and calling their stylist.

1. Butterfly Bun

Butterfly Bun Source:Courtesy of Red by Kiss

A’ja Wilson took to the court with a low, double-braided butterfly bun that accompanied her intricate braiding pattern. 

2. Blow Out

Blow Out Source:Courtesy of Red by Kiss

Wilson showed off her inches with these defined brushed out curls for a fuller look.

3. High Curly Pony

High Curly Pony Source:Courtesy of Red by Kiss

Our girl dominated the All-Star tunnel with this sophisticated, curly ponytail, which gave her a chic, model-like look. 

4. Wet Look

Wet Look Source:Courtesy of Red by Kiss

For the orange carpet, Wilson donned classy, super-defined curls that added elegance to her sultry look. 

