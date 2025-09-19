ESSENCE Fashion House’s ‘Eternal Aura’ Honored The Past And Present Of Black Style At NYFW

ESSENCE Fashion House celebrated a milestone during this year’s New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with “Eternal Aura,” a dynamic fashion activation that honored the publication’s 55-year legacy of amplifying Black creativity and style. The event blended high fashion with cultural reflection, paying tribute to the past while casting a bold vision for the future.

The evening drew a vibrant mix of fashion insiders, cultural leaders, and innovators who gathered to witness what has always been clear: Black designers, stylists, and tastemakers continue to influence the global style landscape in profound ways. By spotlighting both established figures and emerging talent, “Eternal Aura” reaffirmed ESSENCE’s role as a cultural compass and style authority for more than five decades.

The guest list matched the moment’s significance with elites like actress and style star Storm Reid and iconic designer Sergio Hudson, whose collections consistently marry modern glamour with bold tailoring. Fashion maven Kahlana Barfield Brown and legendary creative director June Ambrose also graced the scene, reminding attendees of the significant influence of Black excellence shaping the industry. Their presence, alongside fresh faces and rising voices, reflected the multi-generational power of Black fashion.

While New York Fashion Week is known for its dazzling runways and celebrity front rows, “Eternal Aura” reminded the fashion world that Black style is not just a trend, but a cultural force rooted in history, innovation, and community. From the fabrics and silhouettes to the energy in the room, the evening carried an undeniable message: the aura of Black fashion is eternal, and its influence will continue to define the future of style.

Jump in below to get a look at some of the fashion slays from the event.

1. Chelley Bissainthe Source:BFA for ESSENCE Chelley Bissainthe looked stunning in a yellow cropped leather jacket paired with a zebra-print skirt. 2. Storm Reid Source:BFA for ESSENCE Storm Reid kept it classy and chic in a brown halter top with matching trousers. 3. Quadir Moore Source:BFA for ESSENCE Quadir Moore graced the scene in all black, rocking a denim crop jacket and black trousers. 4. June Ambrose Source:BFA for ESSENCE June Ambrose showed up as her usual chic self in a mini leopard print dress that she sported with platform heels and a statement cowboy hat. 5. Sergio Hudson Source:BFA for ESSENCE Sergio Hudson kept it cool and stylish (of course) in a cream knit set styled with tinted sunglasses. 6. Kahlana Barfield Brown Source:BFA for ESSENCE Kahlana Barfield Brown brought her signature style to the event, draped in a plunging black blouse with relaxed denim. 7. Eva Marcille Source:BFA for ESSENCE Eva Marcille looked fly in a cropped black bustier with wide-leg satin pants and a purple printed jacket. 8. Dascha Polanco Source:BFA for ESSENCE Dascha Polanco kept it cute in a gray draped jumpsuit with corset detailing. 9. Jabari Banks Source:BFA for ESSENCE Jabari Banks gave debonair vibes in a navy two-piece set over a collared shirt. 10. Wisdom Kaye Source:BFA for ESSENCE Wisdom Kaye turned heads in an all-black double-breasted suit styled with classic leather pants.