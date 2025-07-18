News

CBS To End ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ & Some On X Call “Bullsh*t”

Published on July 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

CBS Cancels "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Ending Late Night Franchise

CBS alarmed many after announcing the end of its decade-long late-night program, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Some on the social media platform X are attempting to connect CBS’s and Paramount Global‘s decision to end the Late Show after Stephen Colbert called out the network’s parent company for reportedly bending the knee to President Donald Trump.

To be careful in our reporting, it is being said that the decision from CBS comes over, quote, “financial” reasons and not political, as assumed by many across social media.

From Paramount’s press site:

Related Stories

“‘THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT’ will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season.We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire THE LATE SHOW franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.

This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.

Despite the statement from Paramount, the timing is questionable considering a recent $16 million settlement the company made with President Donald Trump and Colbert making a joke about the matter earlier this week. If true, it would follow a pattern of presumed moves by the Trump administration to silence any dissenters the president disagrees with.

Just this week, Trump railed against the Wall Street Journal and wants to sue the publication for running a story about the ongoing Epstein files situation that is hanging over the administration. Attorney General Pam Bondi, once an advocate for unsealing the files on Jeffrey Epstein, has claimed that there is no so-called “client list.”

On X, formerly Twitter, fan reaction to CBS ending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2026 isn’t sitting well with some. Check out the reactions below.

Photo; Getty

CBS To End ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ & Some On X Call “Bullsh*t”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close