CASSIUS Gems: 25 Sultry Photos That Prove Jennifer Lopez Ages Like Fine Wine

Published on July 24, 2025

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Mother" - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Hollywood legend Jennifer Lopez turns 56 years old today.

The Bronx native first started gaining fame as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color. However, she would quit the show in the early 1990s to pursue acting full-time. Making that move proved successful as she landed the role of fellow Latina superstar Selena Quintanilla in the film about her life and tragic death. For her part, she reportedly became the first Latina actress to earn more than $1 million for a role.

She’d acted in other films like Anaconda, Enough and The Boy Next Door, but nothing compared to her music career. Her debut album, On The 6, dropped in 1999 and was a hit with stand-out singles “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting For Tonight.”

Lopez has been dominating film and the studio for decades, but the one thing that’s remained is that she’s always been a sex symbol. In 2018 she explained to Harpers Bazaar how important the mind is when it comes to staying young.

“Affirmations are so important,” she said. “I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd bullshit, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda.”

That youthfulness is on clear display with the striking dresses and revealing bathing suits Lopez proudly rocks.

For her birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: 25 Sultry Photos That Prove Jennifer Lopez Ages Like Fine Wine

1. all smiles

2. lounging

3. Surfboard

4. Selfie

5. look at the material

6. all legs

7. Pretty in pink

8. Splash

9. Face card

10. off white

11. Pose

12. Diamond girl

13. Poolside

14. laid up

15. abs of steel

16. Neon

17. Teeth all pearly

18. Cut outs

19. Curls for the girls

20. Body

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

