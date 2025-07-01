Brewing Black Excellence: 5 Black-Owned Coffee Shops to Visit During Essence Fest

As thousands of visitors pour into New Orleans for the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, the city’s vibrant culture, along with its Black-owned businesses, stands ready to offer more than just world-class hospitality and a soulful expression of the word “bayyyyybee.” Both will offer a glimpse into history, culture, and community resilience, with a side of style, partying, and Daiquiris galore. Among these many essential spaces that exude the Crescent City’s zeal are the Black-owned coffee shops NOLA has to offer, which serve as both gathering spots and symbols of empowerment in a city where coffee has deep roots.

Long before modern specialty cafés, Rose Nicaud, an enslaved woman in the early 1800s, was the city’s first known coffee vendor, pushing a humble coffee cart through the French Market in New Orleans. Selling café noir and café au lait, she saved enough to buy her freedom and inspired generations of Black women to enter entrepreneurship, laying the groundwork for a Black coffee culture that continues to thrive in the city today.

Black-Owned Coffee Shops in New Orleans

In honor of Nicaud’s trailblazing spirit, today’s Black-owned New Orleans cafés are more than just spaces that provide expertly brewed espresso shots. They foster community, amplify local voices, and reclaim narratives in an industry shaped by global forces. From art-forward hubs to soulful neighborhood fixtures, each café is an extension of Nicaud’s legacy.

Visiting these coffee shops during Essence Fest is a meaningful way to directly support Black entrepreneurs while experiencing authentic New Orleans culture beyond the main stages. Each café has its own unique vibe, story, and specialty drinks waiting to be discovered. So, whether you’re looking for a cozy spot to reflect on a panel discussion or a lively atmosphere to meet fellow festivalgoers, these Black-owned coffee shops deserve a spot on your Essence Festival itinerary.

1. St. Noir Cafe Tucked in the heart of the Upper 9th Ward, St. Noir isn’t just a café; it’s a community movement. Opened with a mission to inspire intentional living, this Black-owned gem blends excellent coffee and fine wine with curated events that celebrate art, culture, and social connection. From soulful playlists to collaborations with community leaders, St. Noir is a must-visit for those seeking to experience the pulse of New Orleans’ modern Black Renaissance. 2. Baldwin & Co. Named after literary giant James Baldwin, Baldwin & Co. is where books and brews meet brilliance. Located on Elysian Fields Avenue, this sleek coffee shop and bookstore creates a space for deep conversation and intellectual engagement. Whether you’re sipping a lavender latte or attending a thought-provoking author talk, Baldwin & Co. invites you to linger, learn, and support Black literary excellence. 3. Backatown Located just outside the French Quarter on Basin Street, Backatown Coffee Parlour offers a warm, stylish space where locals and visitors alike can savor high-quality coffee and Southern-inspired pastries. Founded by native New Orleanians, this café’s mission is to reflect the resilience and creativity of its neighborhood while providing a welcoming space for conversation, collaboration, and cultural celebration. 4. Mr. Wolf Espresso Located in the Warehouse District, Mr. Wolf is a stylish and artsy coffee shop that has received high praise for both its coffee and ambiance. Locals praise its perfect blend of creativity and comfort, and its tasty drinks and curated art selection make it a thoughtful, reflective stop between Essence events. 5. Roots Plants + Coffee If you have the chance to take a drive to Slidell, Louisiana, which is right outside of the city, stop by Roots Plants + Coffee for a delicious drink and beautiful greenery. This Black-owned cafe perfectly blends the art of nature with coffee, creating a one-of-a-kind, peaceful aesthetic that envelops you the moment you walk in.