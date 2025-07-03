Amazon Prime Day 2025: 12 Beauty Deals You Need To Add To Your Cart ASAP

Our favorite shopping fete has officially upped the ante! The Amazon Prime Day sale, which takes place annually after the Fourth of July, has been upgraded from a two-day sale to a four-day extravaganza. From July 8 to July 11, shoppers can capitalize on blowout deals in a plethora of categories, from electronics to books. However, if you’re obsessed with beauty products like us and look forward to replenishing your goodies, this is the perfect time to take advantage.

As usual, Amazon Prime Day sales are exclusive to Prime members. Kicking off in the early hours on July 8, beauty lovers can expect to see sales of up to 80% off on essentials in the haircare, hairstyling, body care, makeup, skincare, and nail grooming categories. Additionally, the retailer is launching its “Today’s Big Deals” themed feature, highlighting daily exclusive deals from big brands, including Kiehl’s, available for a limited time. Best of all, Amazon continues to come in clutch with its fast, two-day delivery service for Prime members.

With hundreds of products hitting the e-sale rack, keeping track of the must-haves can be challenging. However, here at HelloBeautiful, we make it a priority to help you keep your beauty game in check. With that in mind, we’ve already done the heavy lifting for you. If you’re in need of nourishing body washes, hydrating face mists, sunscreen, and more, you’ve come to the right place.

It’s time to flex your fingers, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to fill your carts virtually. Here are 12 beauty products worth adding to your Amazon Prime Day shopping list.

Happy Shopping, beauties!

1. Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50 Source:Courtesy of Naturium No skincare routine is complete without a layer of sunscreen, and the Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50 is a fan-favorite. It’s formulated with organic chemical sunscreen filters with SPF to shield your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, while its niacinamide and ethyl ascorbic acid help to improve the look of uneven skin tone. Shop this number and other skincare and select body care offerings for 20% off.

2. Dove Niacinamide + Even Tone Cream Serum Source:Courtesy of Brand Envelop your skin, from neck to toe, with long-lasting moisture courtesy of the Dove Niacinamide + Even Tone Cream Serum. Known for its clinically tested and science-backed formula, this lightweight formula visibly improves texture and tone and provides 48-hour moisture to reveal smooth and radiant skin. Shop this find at up to 52% off.

3. Wella Professionals ULTIMATE REPAIR, ULTIMATE REPAIR Holiday Kit Source:Amazon Cancel the pricey salon visit and give your damaged hair the TLC it needs at home. The Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Kit is a go-to choice for hair mavens looking to restore their manes. The kit consists of a shampoo, conditioner, and hair rescue spray that all work to rebuild the strength of your strands, provide hydration, and keep hair breakage at bay. Enjoy 30% off this set and select Wella Professionals products. 4. Dashing Diva Magic Press Nails Very Vanilla & Barely Bougie Source:Courtesy of Dashing Diva New mani, no problem! The Dashing Diva Magic Press Nails is the perfect way to switch up your claw game, sans the fear of ruining your nail health. This kit offers two sets—a medium length, almond nail set and a long, stiletto shape nail set—with a shiny, high-gloss finish lasting up to seven days. Enjoy 20% off on all Dashing Diva bundles. 5. THAYERS Milky Hydrating Face Cleanser Source:Amazon Leave harsh cleansers behind and give your canvas the gentle cleansing session it deserves. The THAYERS Milky Hydrating Face Cleanser washes away dirt, oil, and impurities with ease and instantly soothes and hydrates skin for a balanced and refreshed feel. Enjoy up to 30% off on this cleanser and other bestsellers. 6. Raw Sugar Body Washes Source:Courtesy of Raw Sugar Elevate your shower experience with Raw Sugar Living’s Body Washes. Formulated with the brand’s innovative Cold Press Extract Technology, these offerings provide rich, high-quality ingredients—from antioxidants to nourishing oils—that deeply hydrate, nourish, and cleanse skin. Enjoy 30% off all single body washes and 50% off all 3-packs of body wash.

7. Mario Badescu FACIAL SPRAY WITH ALOE, HERBS AND ROSEWATER Source:Courtesy of Mario Badescu Beat the heat! When the day calls for a midday refresh, Mario Badescu’s Facial Spray with Aloe, Herba, and Rosewater is the perfect remedy. The cult-favorite soothes and hydrates skin, revives dry skin, and provides skin with a dewy glow for the perfect lit-from-within look. Enjoy 4o% off on drying lotion, facial sprays, and lip masks, and 50% off the Vitamin C serum and deodorants. 8. Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Original Source:Courtesy of Vaseline Vaseline is the gift that keeps on giving. The product, passed down for generations in the Black community, is considered a do-it-all essential. It removes eye makeup, soothes cracked heels, moisturizes your face and hands, and more. Enjoy up to 25% off on a 3-pack set.

9. Bliss Block Star SPF 30 Daily Tinted Sunscreen with Zinc Source:Amazon Interested in keeping things light in the makeup department this summer? It may be time to explore the wonders of tinted sunscreen, and the Bliss Block Star SPF 30 Daily Tinted Sunscreen with Zinc will hit the sale rack for Amazon Prime Day. Boasting a vegan, mineral sunscreen formula, this broad-spectrum SPF 30 provides a sheer finish, shields skin from sun rays, and controls excess oil. Enjoy 70% off. 10. The Lip Bar – Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick Mini 2-Pack Source:The Lip Bar There’s no such thing as having too many lippies in your rotation. And when it comes to offering high color payoff, longevity, and comfortable wear, The Lip Bar rises to the occasion every time. The brand’s beloved Nonstop Liquid Matte in Curlfriend (mauve-pink) and Savage (chocolate red-brown) offers 8-12 hours of wear, a weightless feel, and applies like a gloss, and dries down as a matte. Grab this set for <strong>20% off. 11. Bio-Oil Natural Skincare Oil, Serum for Scars and Stretch Marks, Face and Body Moisturizer for Dry Skin Source:Amazon Scars and stretch marks don’t have to be long-lasting imperfections on your skin. Bio-Oil’s Natural Skincare Oil Serum is a dermatologist-recommended product that helps to improve the look of scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone. It’s safe for all skin tones, non-comedogenic, and packed with plant-based ingredients that soothe skin. Enjoy 15% off. 12. Rizos Curls Volumizing Curl Hair Spray Flexible Hold Source:Amazon Kiss limp curls, stiff strands, and dry hair goodbye with the Rizos Volumizing Curl Hair Spray Flexible Hold. Formulated with textured hair types in mind, this lightweight find works to lock styles in place without compromising the look and feel of your hair. Enjoy 20% off stylers and travel products, and 30% off other products.