2026 Golden Globe Nominations: Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Cynthia Erivo & ‘Sinners’ Reign

Black Hollywood’s presence will be felt at the 2026 Golden Globes. Nominations for the annual award show were announced today and the stars of the film ‘Sinners’ is a frontrunner, Cynthia Erivo made history as the Black woman to earn two lead actress nods and Teyana Taylor snagged her first Golden for her portrayal of Elphelba in ‘Wicked: For Good.’ Michael B. Jordan called his fist Globe nomination an “honor.”

(But don’t hold your breath, he isn’t exactly enthused about playing dual roles in the future). He told TheHollywoodReporter, “Never say never, who knows what the future holds, [but] this is the hardest thing I’ve done so far. The most challenging role for sure.”

While his ‘Sinners’ co-stars were snubbed, ‘Sinners’ snagged the top award of the night, Motion picture – Drama. Coogler, director of the pop-culture shifting film to THR, “I’m feeling a sense of gratitude that people seem to have taken to the film as much as we did. You never know how it’s going to turn out. I love this movie.”

Teyana Taylor shared a video of her reaction to her garnering her first Golden Globe nomination. She captioned the clip, “Thank you to the Golden Globes @goldenglobes for this honor that has left us all speechlessssssss. God’s timing… whew, it hits different. This morning’s call felt like divine confirmation that every step, every lesson, every battle had purpose.”

Congrats to all the nominees. Keep scrolling for all the Golden Globe nominations (we care about). The Golden Globes air Jan 11, 2026.

