10 Bold Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Celebrate Lipstick Day

National Lipstick Day is July 29th, and what better way to celebrate than by highlighting bold, boundary-breaking black-owned beauty brands? Lipstick has always been more than just makeup—it’s a statement of self-expression, confidence, and power. For black women, finding the right shades and brands that honor diverse tones and textures is essential. Today, we spotlight ten phenomenal black-owned beauty brands that are not only redefining the beauty industry but also celebrating our melanin in all its glorious shades.

These brands not only offer outstanding products but represent innovation, authenticity, and empowerment in the beauty space. Whether you’re stocking up on bold hues or searching for your perfect nude, these black-owned brands deserve a spot in your makeup bag.

This Lipstick Day, let’s celebrate our beauty, our businesses, and our boldness—one swipe at a time.

1. Fenty Beauty Rihanna’s groundbreaking Fenty Beauty transformed the industry when it launched with an inclusive range of 40 foundation shades. Its lip products, like the Stunna Lip Paint, deliver on every promise with bold, long-lasting pigments that complement every skin tone. 2. Pat McGrath Labs Founded by the “Mother of Makeup” Pat McGrath, this brand is synonymous with luxury and innovation. Pat McGrath lipsticks offer unmatched color payoff and sophisticated textures, perfect for creating statement lips that steal the show. 3. The Lip Bar Inspired by the lack of diversity in the beauty aisle, The Lip Bar offers vegan and cruelty-free lip products that are bold, affordable, and accessible. From vibrant reds to everyday nudes, their shades cater to every mood and skin tone. 4. Mented Cosmetics Mented (short for “pigmented”) specializes in creating everyday shades for women of color. Their semi-matte lipsticks in neutral tones are a staple for anyone looking to enhance their natural beauty. 5. Juvia’s Place Known for their deeply pigmented eyeshadow palettes, Juvia’s Place brings the same vibrancy and richness to their range of lip products. Their liquid lipsticks are a must-try for anyone seeking unapologetically bold hues. 6. Beauty Bakerie With lipsticks as sweet as its name suggests, Beauty Bakerie delivers high-quality, long-lasting formulas that won’t smudge or budge. Their shade names and packaging are just as playful and creative as their mission to empower. 7. UOMA Beauty Founded by Nigerian-born Sharon Chuter, UOMA Beauty celebrates diversity with products tailored to all skin tones. Their Black Magic Hypnotic Impact Lipsticks fuse intense color with a touch of sparkle for truly magical lips. 8. Coloured Raine Born out of a desire to encourage self-expression, Coloured Raine offers highly pigmented lipsticks that come in daring shades like deep purples and electric blues. Each shade feels like a celebration of individuality. 9. Danessa Myricks Beauty Danessa Myricks Beauty is all about self-expression and creativity. With a range of versatile lip colors, the brand empowers beauty lovers to experiment and redefine their own standards of beauty. 10. OPV Beauty London-based but globally loved, OPV Beauty offers liquid lipsticks that are lightweight and incredibly pigmented. Their shades pop against darker skin tones, making them a favorite within the beauty community.