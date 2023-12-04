TV One’s Christmas Movie Lineup | Fa La La La FUN!

CLOSE

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and we’re spreading holiday cheer! 🎄 We’re having a lot of “Fa La La La Fun” all-month long with your favorite holiday movies and sitcoms! Who’s ready?

Join TV One as we ring in the holidays and celebrate with the following original programming, and of course some classics! Keep reading to check out what you can expect on TV One throughout the month of December!

Sunday, December 3rd

Every Sunday in December, tune in to TV One starting at 6p/5c and keep is locked for original holiday movie marathons. The month-long fun kicks off Dec. 3 with three TV One original holiday movies. Here’s the lineup for each week along with the description of each movie.

Here’s the lineup:

Merry Wishmas (2018) A romantic-comedy Christmas movie where a successful Atlanta business woman finds her voice when she returns home to a small town and re-enters the life of her former high school classmate, who owns a fledgling rehab facility.

Christmas With my Ex (2022) Christmas chaos unfolds when a woman is forced to spend the holidays with her family and her ex.

Merry Ex-Mas (2016) When a single father falls in love with another woman, his calm ex-wife sets a plan in motion to ruin his fairytale Christmas wedding.

Sunday, December 10th

You know what to do on week two! Sunday nights are for snuggles on the couch for another great lineup.

Christmas Swap (2016) A single father who gave up his dreams to take care of his ailing mother gets a glimpse of what his life would have been like if he’d made a different choice.

Dear Santa, I Need a Date (2019) Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn have two kids, Janelle and Jason who are both ambitious and successful. These two are crushing it and their parents couldn't be any prouder; however there's one thing missing… a significant other.

Coins for Christmas (2018) A single mom struggles to make money in the gig economy after the IRS freezes her bank account and her boss fires her unexpectedly — all just two weeks before Christmas

Sunday, December 17th

These lineups just keep getting better and better every week. Read for a third straight week of Fa La La La FUN on TV One? Here are the movies you can expect on Dec. 17.

Second Chance Christmas (2014) A young boy struggles to accept his new stepfather after the untimely and tragic death of his mother.

Christmas Dilemma (2020) A newlywed couple struggle to figure out which parents they should spend their first Christmas with, unbeknownst to them, the decision is made for them when their families show up at their home unexpectedly.

Someday at Christmas (2021) After being stuck in a train station on Christmas Eve, two strangers meet at a bar, only to lose complete contact with each other hours later. After an unexpected series of events, they reconnect, but this time life is much more complicated.

Sunday, December 24th

Christmas Day!

Spend the day with your family and TV One! If you miss any of our Sunday marathons, we’ve got you covered on Dec. 25!

We’re running them all back… the fun starts starts at 6 a.m. and will be going all-day long! Here’s the movie order.