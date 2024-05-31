The Stars & Stories You Can Expect on TV One’s RAISING FAME This Summer!

When we think of monumental icons and superstars, we see them dazzling as they share their larger-than-life talents with the world.

But before they were “supers,” before they could sing, jump, dance, act, or shoot a basketball, who witnessed their first smile? Who recognized their potential for greatness before the world knew such a talent existed? Who taught them to stand, so they could reach the stars?

Beloved NBA moms Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal host RAISING FAME, an intimate series that reveals unforgettable stories and moving discussions with the people who raised icons in music, sports, business, TV, and film.

This behind-the-scenes series shares a new side of icons and their rise to fame told from the perspective of those who shaped their growth.

Sonya and Lucille visit the home and local community of each superstar’s parents, and delve into an intimate conversation with them. From the funny family stories to first heartbreaks, nothing is off–limits.

Derived from the Raising Fame: Sports Edition podcast that ended in 2020, Sonya and Lucille will spend time with the parents and families of many celebrities including:

Usher

Fantasia

Magic Johnson

Danielle Brooks

John Legend

Shaquille O’Neal

Billy Porter

The Late Chadwick Boseman

Chance the Rapper

Kevin Durant

James Tyler Williams

Jon Batiste

Don’t miss the series premiere Raising Fame Sunday, July 7 at 10p/9c only on TV One.

