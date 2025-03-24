Raising Fame
RAISING FAME is an intimate series that reveals unforgettable stories and moving discussions with the people who raised icons in music, sports, business, TV, and film. It is led by the beloved NBA parents Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal. This behind-the-scenes series shares a new side of icons and their rise to fame, told from the perspective of those who shaped their growth.
There's always a special kind of love between sons and mothers. It's no different here. Shaquille O'Neal discusses his mother's stand-up character and how she can get anything she wants.
Grammy Award-winning superstar Usher details his parenting style and what he learned from his mom.
There is no playbook for parenting but Jonnetta Patton, mother of superstar Usher, talks about some of the key things that helped her along the way.
Shaquille O'Neal discusses how he wasn't the best child but started to shape up because of his love for basketball.
Lucille gave birth to Shaq when she was just 15 years old. But, age did not deter her from being a great mother.
Character and principles. ☝🏾 John Legend's father details the foundation he laid for his children. What are some key principles your parents instilled in you? Sound off in the comments.
Above all else, be a good human being. 💯 EGOT winner John Legend talks about some of the things his parents taught him growing up.
Sometimes we don't realize how much our parents have sacrificed for us. Kevin Durant reflects about how his mom raised both he and his brother.
Parenting can be scary. Wanda Durant, Kevin Durant's mother, details her journey her after giving birth to KD.
Grandmothers… Authors… Women of God… Now, hosts of TV One's all-new series Raising Fame.

Sonya Curry and Lucille O'Neal are exemplary women in their own rights; truly forces to be reckoned with! Oh! And by the way, they're the mothers of NBA all-stars, Steph Curry and Shaquille O'Neal. But step aside, sons. This spotlight is shining bright on the mamas today! Let's introduce you to our new favorite dynamic duo.
You may know her face from cheering in the stands at some of the biggest basketball games, but Sonya Curry is much more than that. She's an entrepreneur and founder of a NC school, grandmother to 9 children, and mom of three, including 10x NBA All-Star Steph Curry!
Dr. Lucille O'Neal. Grandmother of 16…great-grandmother of three, author, and mom of four, including Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
Raising children is no small feat. Imagine raising a super star! ⭐️❤️ Get ready for Raising Fame as NBA mothers Sonya Curry and Lucille O'Neal show you an intimate new side of your favorite icons and their rise to fame, told from the perspective of family members who shaped their growth.
They brought us into this world, and they could for sure take us out! 😂 Raising Fame co-hosts Sonya Curry and Lucille O'Neal sat with us for a game of Finish the Phrase, and they aced it! What's your favorite Black mama saying?
Oh, by the way…they're NBA moms. We're still getting to know the hosts, Sonya Curry and Lucille O'Neal, of our all-new series Raising Fame!