Grandmothers… Authors… Women of God… Now, hosts of TV One’s all-new series Raising Fame.rnrnSonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal are exemplary women in their own rights; truly forces to be reckoned with! Oh! And by the way, they’re the mothers of NBA all-stars, Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. But step aside, sons. This spotlight is shining bright on the mamas today! Let’s introduce you to our new favorite dynamic duo.