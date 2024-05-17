PEOPLE Announces “Raising Fame” Coming this July (EXCLUSIVE)

On Thursday, May 17, PEOPLE.com officially announced the premiere of our upcoming series, Raising Fame.

ABOUT RAISING FAME

Hosted by Lucille O’Neal (mom of Shaquille O’Neal) and Sonya Curry (mom of Steph Curry), “Raising Fame” is a weekly series that offers viewers an intimate exploration into the lives of some of today’s biggest stars told by the people who raised them. Delving beyond the glitz and glamour, “Raising Fame” provides a unique perspective by featuring both the parents and the celebrated children themselves.