TV One’s own Rori Peters named in the 2024 Cable TV Pioneers Class

TV One’s own Rori Peters, former SVP of Content Distribution and Marketing, was named in the 2024 Cable TV Pioneers class. This honor comes as Peters has recently retired after 12 years at TV One. We join in celebrating her legacy and this remarkable career milestone!

The Cable TV Pioneers will welcome 21 new members as part of its 58th annual banquet this September in Atlanta.

The 2024 Cable TV Pioneers Class class reflects an accomplished group of content and service providers, CEOs, sales executives, operators and other industry leaders, according to the organization.

You can read the full press release here: https://lnkd.in/ew3buE9B