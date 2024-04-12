CLOSE

Rihanna’s latest fashion venture is a take on the “Mob Wife” trend mixed with a bit of vintage Lil’ Kim, and of course, she nailed it. The Bajan queen enjoyed a birthday celebration at Los Angeles Italian restaurant The Nice Guy, rocking a full leopard look that screamed “rich and over-the-top.”

The “Mob Wife” fashion trend is an ode to the boss ladies who don lavish designer threads with eye-catching accouterments like faux furs, boots, gaudy jewelry, and animal prints. This same style can be seen in Lil’ Kim’s 90s looks, as she was the queen of sporting extravagant ensembles.

Rihanna fused both of these styles by donning a Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit accented by a matching fur-adorned, fur-length coat. The “Umbrella” singer embellished her look with black stockings, black heels, and a Louis Vuitton monogram bag. She accessorized her outfit with oversized Tom Ford sunglasses, diamond necklaces, and a blonde wig.

Rih Rih is A Style Icon

Rihanna is known for pushing boundaries when it comes to fashion. The Fenty Beauty CEO has created her style lane and continues to serve looks that are true to her unconventional aesthetic. Whether floating on the Met Gala red carpet in a white floral hooded cape and white gown by Valentino or strolling the streets of Paris in Christian Dior, Rih Rih is that girl and will forever be. And let’s not forget that she single-handedly redefined maternity fashion by being audacious enough to put her beautiful bumps on display.

Say what you want about Rih Rih and this look, but she can’t go wrong in the style department. She’s a fashion icon living.

Rihanna Latest Look Is A Cross Between The Mob Wife Style Aesthetic And Vintage Lil’Kim was originally published on hellobeautiful.com