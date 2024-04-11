Ice Spice Lands Role In Spike Lee’s Upcoming “High and Low’ Starring Denzel Washington

CLOSE

Well, that was fast; Ice Spice is going Hollywood.

Variety exclusively reports that Ice Spice is joining the cast of Spike Lee’s High and Low, an English reinterpretation of the Japanese crime thriller of the same name by Akira Kurosawa.

The original 1963 film starring Toshiro Mifune, based on the Ed McBain novel King’s Ransom, follows a businessman whose life is ruined after making a ransom payment to kidnappers.

The “Munch” rapper will make her acting debut alongside Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington and recently Academy Award-nominated Jeffrey Wright in the upcoming Apple Original Films and A24 project.

What her role will be in the project remains a mystery.

Per Variety:

“High and Low” will mark Ice Spice’s acting debut, and she’s already begun shooting for the project starring Denzel Washington.

The rapper skyrocketed to fame following the release of her breakthrough single, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” and subsequent collaborations with Pink Pantheress, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. She was nominated for four Grammys this year, including best rap song and best new artist. Ice Spice’s first studio album, “Y2K,” is due out this year.

The film will be Lee and Washington’s fifth theatrical collaboration. The actor has also starred in Mo Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.

Apple Original Films confirmed the film was in production by sharing a photo of Lee and Washington.

Social Media Reacts To The News

The reactions to the news of Ice Spice’s involvement in the film have been met with confusion and some excitement.

“This movie gonna be lit asf,” one person X, formerly Twitter, said in response to Variety’s reporting.

Another person added, “Words can’t describe how badly I want this movie to succeed.”

“This is hilarious but we need to issue a fatwa on spike lee remaking classic asian films,” another post read.

Whether you like it or not, Ice Spice is coming to a big screen near you. We trust Spike Lee, so we can’t wait to see what he cooks up with High and Low.

Ice Spice Lands Role In Spike Lee’s Upcoming “High and Low’ Starring Denzel Washington was originally published on hiphopwired.com