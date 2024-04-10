Rip Michaels’ Suffering Heart Attacks & Heartache, Finds Laughter Amid Adversity

CLOSE

New York, NY – Comedian Rip Michaels, known for his infectious humor and quick wit, is proving that laughter truly is the best medicine. Despite facing a life-threatening heart attack last November, another one in February and his wife leaving him, Michaels is bouncing back. A few days ago, he produced and headlined a sold-out, star-studded April Fools Comedy Jam in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

Reflecting on the healing power of comedy, Michaels expressed his excitement to continue sharing laughter with the world. “This year’s April Fools Comedy Jam was more than just laughs,” Michaels remarked to Radio One. “Comedy has the power to heal, and I’m excited to keep sharing that power with the world.”

The line up included Tracy Morgan, who spent a lot of time flexing about what he says are superhuman sexual oral skills, comic legend Bruce Bruce, fellow Wild N Out cast member Justina Valentine, Loni Love, Jess Hilarious, Nephew Tommy and DL Hughley among others. Young Jeezy and GloRilla added some turnt up performances to the show.

In November, Michaels, who suffers from congestive heart failure, shocked fans by revealing he had suffered a severe heart attack, landing him in the ICU. His heart function was reduced to a mere 15%, necessitating a wait for a heart transplant. However, Michaels, known for his resilience, reassured his supporters that he’s on the road to recovery, crediting the Mayo Clinic for his second chance at life like “thriller.”

Last week, Rip revealed to Anglea Yee on her show ‘Way Up’, the alarming news that his wife left him joking that his ex-spouse Veronica Michaels— to whom he was married for 2 years — wasn’t feeling the “til death do you part” of their vows, and started plotting her departure while he was in his darkest hour. The “Wild N Out” alum says Veronica bolting brought him closer to his daughter from a previous relationship. He also shouted out his fans for keeping him going after he posted about his health scare.

Despite the challenges he’s faced, Michaels remains an inspiration, reminding us all of the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of laughter.

Looking ahead, Michaels is gearing up for an array of exciting projects, including the second season of “Urban Eats and Treats” and upcoming tours. Rip is also marching on for a good cause. He donated half the proceeds of his last comedy special to the American Heart Association and has even more shows booked for 2024. Keep your eyes out for a show coming in your city. It will be lit and full of laughter.

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos by Sean Bell

