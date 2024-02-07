Usher’s Hitting The Road This Summer For His ‘Past Present Future’ Tour

Usher is having a great week.
In just a few short days, he’ll headline the Super Bowl Halftime show, his album Coming Home drops Friday, he was just named the face of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS for Men campaign, and now he’s got more music-related business to announce.
After the Super Bowl, he’s taking his show on the road, announcing North American dates for his Usher: Past Present Future tour. The 24-city tour will kick off at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Aug. 20., and make stops in other cities like Philly, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami and Atlanta, some of which are blessed with two shows in a row. He’ll eventually wrap up the tour in Chicago on Oct. 29.
Fans can cop presale tickets now with general sale beginning Monday at 10 am. So, if you need a preview of what Usher can bring to the stage, his talents will be on full display come Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime performance– telling GMA last month that he’s digging deep into his catalog.
“I try to get back as far as I can,” he explained. “Go back to the first album if I could. But, you know, it’s literally 13 minutes.”
Peep the entire list of tour dates below to see when Usher touches down in a city near you.
Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Usher’s Hitting The Road This Summer For His ‘Past Present Future’ Tour was originally published on cassiuslife.com
