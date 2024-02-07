Deb Antney Searches For Next Big Female Rap Star In New Reality Series

CLOSE

Music management mogul Deb Antney is looking for the next queen of rap with a new reality competition series. ‘Deb’s House’ will feature eight up-and-coming female artists who move into a shared house to compete to become Antney’s next “rap protégé,” according to a report from Deadline.

The series will air on ALLBLK, which is part of the AMC Network. The announcement was made this week at the Television Critics Association panel.

“I envisioned a competition show that deviates from the norm—one centered around personal growth and self-competition,” Antney said in a statement. “Collaborating with (co-creator and co-EP) Rasheed to bring this vision to life has been an incredible journey. Witnessing the music industry veer away from artist development towards a focus on superficiality and explicit content prompted my desire to return to the core values of true lyricism and mentorship.”

She added, “The search for the next female rap sensation in Deb’s House is my way of reigniting that passion. The selection of our show as ALLBLK’s first commissioned competition reality series is truly thrilling. My sincere appreciation goes to my AMC Networks family, particularly Brett Dismuke, for their steadfast belief in this transformative project.”

This isn’t Antney’s first time on reality tv. She and her son, Waka Flocka Flame appeared on two WETv series, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Waka & Tammy.

Antney has managed several iconic rap stars including Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj.

Brett Dismuke, head of content for ALLBLK and WETv said in a statement that “Ms. Deb is a pioneer and influential voice across the music industry who has discovered, established, and guided the careers of some of hip-hop’s most prolific and successful artists.”

He added, “We cannot wait for our ALLBLK audience to join the search and ultimately see who Ms. Deb crowns as the next iconic female MC.”

