Ludacris & DJ Khaled To Judge Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Season 2

The hit Netflix series Rhythm + Flow returns for a second season, with Ludacris and DJ Khaled as judges along with Latto.

On Thursday (Jan. 18), Netflix released the trailer for the second season of their wildly popular Hip-Hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow. The show features contestants hailing from all over the country to compete to be Hip-Hop’s newest star and to win $250,000. The new season comes with a set of new judges – Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris, DJ Khaled and Latto. The streaming giant also announced that Eminem will be joining in as a special guest “from a surprise location” for the battle round segment of the series. Other special musical guests will be announced at a later date.

The trailer features a montage of each of the new judges speaking on what drew them to Rhythm + Flow, with Latto harkening back to her time as the victor on another Hip-Hop reality competition show hosted by Jermaine Dupri, The Rap Game. “I’m a contestant turned judge. So you know my opinion holds a little weight around this motherf–ker The first season of Rhythm + Flow debuted in 2019, seeing D-Smoke emerge as the winner with a judging panel of Cardi B, T.I. and Chance The Rapper.

“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of Nonfiction Series in the press release. “Hip-hop continues to evolve so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice.”

“This season features a powerhouse panel of judges, each with a distinct and influential role in hip-hop culture,” said executive producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon. “In this significant moment for the genre, the focus extends beyond the music alone. We’re seeking unconventional voices and authentic stories that peel back layers and invite fans to immerse themselves in the contestants’ world as we spotlight the continually evolving spirit of hip-hop.” In addition to Jesse Collins Entertainment, Gaspin Media and Get Lifted Film Co. are also producing the new season.

Ludacris & DJ Khaled To Judge Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Season 2 was originally published on hiphopwired.com