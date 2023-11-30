Beyoncé’s Face Card And White Fashion Slay Have Fans Going Wild

CLOSE

Did Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter just shut her naysayers down and dead conversations in one of the most flyest ways possible? Keep scrolling to read more about Tina Knowles’ daughter’s recent close-up.

On November 29, Queen Beyoncé dropped a carousel of pictures while promoting her Renaissance film in London that fans can’t get enough of. And neither can we.

Beyoncé makes a statement in monochromatic white.

In the paparazzi-style shots, Beyoncé slays rocking white, ivory, and beige from head to toe. She shows off her slim figure and tight abs in a crop top from Alaia and pairs it with a cream blazer, slightly wide-leg pants, pointed-toe boots, and a long cream coat.

Her hair is pulled away from her face and covered in a light-colored scarf with soft blonde wispy dresses highlighting her gorgeous cheekbones and providing soft glam. Her Black skin is flawless.

Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, appears in photos in a contrasting dark color. The Roc-A-Fella leader wears a relaxed-fit black sweatsuit. Both give cozy and opulent.

Beyoncé answers questions about her skin tone with her natural golden glow.

While all the shots ate down as we expect from Beyoncé, what the Bey Hive is talking about, sharing, and taking screenshots of is the close-up profile of the Houston native. Amid the compilation of other outfit shots, the image stands out almost as if directly responding to naysayers.

The pictures come amid social commentary about how the Renaissance World Tour mogul appeared in images from her film premiere.

Claiming Beyoncé has been bleaching her skin, attempting to look like a White woman, and disregarding her blackness, nearly everyone has had an opinion for or against the matter.

Even mama Tina Knowles, took time to weigh into the conversation.

The Bey Hive responds to Beyoncé’s London closeup.

In eight hours, Beyoncé’s face card has received 1.6M likes on Instagram and nearly 70K comments. And X/Twitter is abuzz about the pictures.

“Bleached where?” writes one fan on Twitter/X.

“Yeah this close up is definitely a response to all the people who question her complexion including members of the #Beyhive,” says another.

“a Black woman.” comments another with a meme from Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee.

Beyoncé is known to often make a statement without dropping a word. And her recent caption-less post says all. What it doesn’t, others are saying it for her.

RELATED

Beyoncé’s Face Card And White Fashion Slay Have Fans Going Wild was originally published on hellobeautiful.com