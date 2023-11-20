CLOSE

Two of the culture’s greatest talents will receive a newly created honor. Rakim and Scarface are set to be honored at the first Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards.

Vibe Magazine is reporting that the two legends will each be given a high profile distinction for their contribution to the Rap genre. On Friday (Nov. 17) the Paid In Full Foundation rewarded both MC’s from a $500,000 fund as a thank you at the inaugural Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards in Las Vegas. According to the foundation’s website the organization’s aim is to ensure some of the architects of the culture are support some of the Hip-Hop’s greatest performers.

“Unfortunately, many of the most impactful original artists never received recognition proportional with their exceptional contributions to arts and culture” their mission statement reads. “The Paid in Full Foundation aims to rectify that through its grantmaking program, by both honoring the people who built Hip Hop and enabling them to pursue their creative and intellectual pursuits for the benefit of society.” Music executive and co-founder of the Paid In Full Foundation detailed why this initiative is so important. “What I want to do is all of the artists who had come early [in Hip-Hop] who had to sign bad deals or got taken advantage of that the least we could do is give to them [and] pay that forward,” Stoute states. “No one’s ever done this before.”

100% of the net proceeds raised from the event will benefit The Paid in Full Foundation’s mission to support Hip-Hop greats and other creatives. You can read about their program here.

Rakim & Scarface Honored At First Ever Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com