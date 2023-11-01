Unsung 15th Anniversary Thanksgiving Marathon Lineup

It’s been 15 years of Unsung… can you believe it!?

The beloved music-docuseries takes a deep dive into many never-before-told stories and celebrates the careers of artists and groups, who’ve shared their triumphs, tribulations and truths.

We’re doing it big to celebrate one of TV One’s longest running and highest rated shows on Thanksgiving Day.

In honor of 15 years of Unsung, we are traveling back in time to journey through some of the best decades of music. Join us on Thursday, November 23 for a special anniversary marathon. Leave the television on TV One and let this celebration be your family’s holiday soundtrack all day long! The party starts at 9 a.m. EST!

Without further ado, keep reading for a preview of what you can expect to see on TV One this Thanksgiving, including a full episode lineup.

Decade of Soul (1965-1975):

In order to understand the present and future, it’s essential that we understand the past! What better way than to rep the culture by celebrating music from 1965 to 1975, also known as the decade of soul.

This was surely an era that gave us a hearty amount of timeless classics. These episodes kick off the fun:

9 AM – The Emotions

10AM – Switch

11AM – The Chi-Lites

12PM – David Ruffin

1PM – Tammi Terrell

These unforgettable artists and groups gave us gems that are still being played today!

1980s Jams:

If you’re a fan of TV One, then you will not be surprised that we’re taking it back to this iconic era – the 80s!

During this time period, artists truly showed us their success, trials and tribulations. Here are the fan favorite acts that will be highlighted during the second decade block of our anniversary party:

2PM – The Sugarhill Gang

3PM – Yarbrough & Peoples

4PM – Midnight Star

5PM – Angela Bolfill

6PM – Vesta Williams

7PM – DeBarge

8PM – Rick James

Y’all already know the 80s will have you movin’ and groovin’!

1990s Kinda World:

Whew, the 90s will always hold a special place in our hearts!

During this era we went from dancing to New Jack Swing to belting out the hottest R&B records. These memorable moments allowed fans to see their favorite singers in a new and very personal light.

The episodes in the last decade block of our Unsung 15th anniversary marathon feature artists that truly won everyone’s hearts over and over again. Check them out:

9PM – Hi Five

10PM – Christopher Williams

11PM – Dru Hill

12AM – Xscape

1AM – 702

2AM – Soul for Real

These artists and groups provided an irreplaceable sound, but wait until you see their Unsung stories that shine a light on their journeys to becoming the beloved musicians we know them as today.

What are your favorite Unsung moments? Tell us your favorite moments in the comments below! You don’t to miss the Unsung 15th Anniversary marathon coming up on Thursday, November 23 starting at 9 a.m. EST.

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.