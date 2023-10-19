Kirk Franklin Gives ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusives On Get Up Mornings [VIDEO]

From discovering his biological father on camera, to pouring his heart out on a brand new album, Kirk Franklin has definitely been making headlines. The grammy-award winning recording artist, gospel innovator, and friend of the show joins the Get Up Church to give the inside scoop on his ‘Father’s Day’ projects.

The tear-jerking short film tells the story of the man behind urban contemporary gospel music as we know it today. Having been described as vulnerable and candid, the project shows Franklin through a lens never-before seen by the public. Despite having numerous awards, accolades, and testimonies, he explains that “nothing could [have] prepared [him] for what God had in store.”

Not only did he share sensitive aspects of his life with the world, but he serves as an example of how God can make way for blessings amid storms by using this situation to inspire his next musical masterpiece. The new album features stars like Tori Kelly, Jekalyn Carr, and more!

