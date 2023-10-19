Ryan Cameron Uncensored: D.C.Young Fly Explains ‘Celebrity Squares’ Gig And Keeping God On His Side

CLOSE

This year could’ve easily been the last time hearing from burgeoning comedian D.C. Young Fly given the seemingly endless string of losses he’s faced in just the past few months alone. Often seen as the second coming of Chris Tucker, the 31-year-old Atlanta native had an extremely difficult 2023 following the tragic loss back in June of his girlfriend, Jacky Oh, in addition to a cousin in August and sister just a few days ago. However, Young is refusing to let life’s grievances get the best of him and is using his unwavering faith in God to keep him on the path of success.

Well, it appears The Man Above was listening — He always does! — seeing that the Millennial funnyman just bagged a fresh gig as host of VH1’s new game show, Celebrity Squares.

Ryan Cameron got a chance to have D.C. in the studio to talk about his latest TV job, in addition to diving deeper into his relationship with God. “Once you realize you’re forever going to be tested, there’s never not going to be nothing that you’re going to go through [sic],” he said of believing in a higher power, further elaborating by adding, “Once you know that, you’re going to be ready to fight whatever battle that comes in front of you.”

Watch the full interview with D.C. Young Fly below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, and tune in for Celebrity Squares on Tuesdays at 8PM/7c on VH1:

