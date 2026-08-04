BLOOP, Back On Bravo! NeNe Leakes Makes Her First Appearance On The Network Since 2020, Big Sisterly Assists Porsha’s Packing For #RHUGT

NeNe Leakes, a 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' legend, is making a comeback on Bravo after a 6-year break.

Leakes will appear on the 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' spinoff, set to premiere on August 9th.

The return of Leakes, an iconic Housewife, is celebrated by fans as a major milestone for the 20-year Housewives franchise.

She’s baaaaaack!

Although she won’t be on #RHOA season 18, NeNe Leakes is officially back on Bravo, and longtime fans of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta legend are saying, “Cheers to the girls’ weekend!”

Source: Freddy O/Bravo

Excitement erupted Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the network released a sneak peek of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, featuring the fan favorite’s long-awaited return after a six-year hiatus amid a legal battle with the network.

In the preview for the spinoff, premiering Sunday, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, NeNe “calls Porsha [Williams] and helps her “little sis” pack for the ladies’ epic getaway.

She also gets into the “Swaysexual’s” business about her personal life.

“I’ve heard a lot, honey,” says NeNe about Porsha “swimming in the lady pond” with Patrice “Sway McKinney. “As long as you’re happy, that’s the only thing that matters,” she adds.

Source: Charlse Sykes / Bravo



Porsha also dishes deets on the Bravo show that will feature even more of NeNe’s resurgence.

“How dare we celebrate 20 years of Housewives and leave out the Nene Leakes?” says Porsha in a confessional, before revealing exactly when viewers can expect to see Nene again on Bravo.”The queen herself will be making an appearance when we enter Atlanta.”

Porsha explains that The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th follows her, Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow as they revisit iconic moments from across the Housewives universe while reconnecting with familiar faces across the country from the franchise’s 20-year history.

“This whole thing is about iconic Housewives, but what about the iconic Housewife?” she adds, “For you, after all this time, to come back for the 20-year anniversary is huge.”

Elsewhere in the RHUGT preview shared by Bravo, Nene speaks on Porsha’s cast members like Vicki, who she calls “loud but cool,” and Kyle Richards, whom she dubs “her girl.”

Take a look below!

Porsha premiered the clip on Instagram with a caption commemorating the iconic moment that fans have longed for.

“She’s Baaaaaaack Bitchessssssss🤸🏾‍♀️🔥🔥🔥With pleasure I give you The Queen Head 🍑. @neneleakes 🤏🏾🥹❤️❤️❤️”

Prior to the clip dropping, she and NeNe posed courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game in March, confirming that they’re on good terms.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha and NeNe also made headlines in January when they posed with fellow #RHOA O.G. Phaedra Parks for the #RHUGT Atlanta filming.

“Bling, bling, b***es is mad!” the trio teased, referencing NeNe’s iconic season 4 line.



Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Will YOU be watching The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th this Sunday, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo?

BLOOP, Back On Bravo! NeNe Leakes Makes Her First Appearance On The Network Since 2020, Big Sisterly Assists Porsha’s Packing For #RHUGT was originally published on bossip.com