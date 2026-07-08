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Back in 2016, YG and the late Nipsey Hussle released “FDT,” and certain people were not rocking with it.

The record served as a protest against Donald Trump and quickly became one of the most talked-about records of the election cycle.

A decade later, the 400 Hunnid rapper is opening up about the backlash he received and why fans still haven’t gotten a sequel.

Despite constant requests for an “FDT Part 2,” YG say’s he’s stayed away from making one. According to the Compton rapper, the attention to the original record brought was more than enough.

“A lot of people be asking me that like, ‘Bro, is you going to do part two? I’m like, ‘Listen, man. I got a lot of street sh*t going on. I got a lot of other sh*t going on. I don’t want no smoke with them people.’”

He also revealed that the song continues to impact his career nearly ten years later. Even today, promoters will allegedly book him for shows with one condition.

“When I’m doing certain shows they be like, ‘We want him, but he can’t do ‘FDT.’ When I’m doing certain shows they be like, ‘We want him, but he can’t do ‘FDT.’”

YG also claimed he received a letter from the White House asking him to stop performing the record altogether. Even after all these years, “FDT” remains one of Hip-Hop’s most talk about protest records.

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YG Has Avoided Making “FDT” Part 2 After Receiving A White House Letter was originally published on hiphopwired.com