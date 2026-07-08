For The True Fashion Girlies, ESSENCE Luxe Was The Festival’s Best-Kept Secret

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Source: HB/Lauren Evette / HB/Writer: Lauren Williams Between celebrity panels, beauty activations, and concerts, ESSENCE Festival debuted one of my favorite experiences of the entire weekend: ESSENCE Luxe. ESSENCE Luxe brought luxury fashion to New Orleans in a way we don’t often get to experience outside of Fashion Week. Held inside the swanky Four Seasons Hotel just steps from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the invitation-only shopping experience transformed a covered courtyard into a luxury designer showroom. White drapery framed the space. A DJ kept the energy going. Champagne flowed from the bar in the corner while guests browsed racks filled with clothing, handbags, jewelry, and accessories from some of Black fashion’s biggest names. ESSENCE Brings A Little NYFW to New Orleans With Designers At ESSENCE Luxe Brandon Blackwood. Christopher John Rogers. House of Aama. Tia Adeola. Nia Thomas. All featured during Day One of ESSENCE luxe. As someone who spends plenty of time covering fashion, I loved the idea of taking a break from the crowds to see beautiful things. I was in fashion heaven. I spent the afternoon talking with designers about meeting ESSENCE shoppers, building their brands, and the trends they’re loving this spring and summer. Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Here’s what they had to say.

ESSENCE Luxe: Tia Adeola Says Ruffles Aren’t Going Anywhere Tia Adeola has built a fashion empire around femininity. Think sheer fabrics, dramatic ruffles and silhouettes that celebrate the body while remaining playful and romantic. Her collections have become favorites among women who aren’t afraid to get dressed. Speaking with her, it was clear fashion wasn’t a career she stumbled into. She told me she’s been designing since she was 11 years old after interning with Nigerian designers. From an early age, she knew exactly what she wanted to do. Today, that same confidence shapes how she approaches her brand and the advice she gives other young designers finding their own voice. When I asked what trend she’s loving this season, her answer couldn’t have been more fitting. “I mean, not to be biased, but I’m kind of known for ruffles. So I would say ruffles.”

ESSENCE Luxe: Brandon Blackwood Says Summer Is All About Movement Brandon Blackwood has the rare ability to make everyone feel like they’ve known him forever. Warm, funny and effortlessly cool, he spent just as much time chatting with shoppers as he did showing off his latest collection. He told me the energy inside ESSENCE Luxe was exactly what he hoped for. “The cousins were outside,” he joked while talking about the crowds that stopped by throughout the day. The excitement translated into sales, too. Blackwood shared that many of the pieces he brought—including versions of his coveted Kendrick Trunk—sold quickly. Although many people first discovered him through the now-iconic “End Systemic Racism” bag, Blackwood reminded me handbags are only one part of the brand. Shoes, ready-to-wear and another new collection are already on the horizon. When it comes to summer style, he says one word should guide your closet. “Movement is the word right now. Raffia. Fringe. I love a fringe moment.”



ESSENCE Luxe: Christopher John Rogers Wants You To Wear More Color Christopher John Rogers has never been afraid of color. He’s built one of fashion’s most recognizable brands around it. His section inside ESSENCE Luxe featured flowy dresses, colorful swimwear, statement separates, and sunglasses. His display collection was one of the most diverse, showing his perspective and style versatility. When I asked him “why color,” he replied, “Why not use every color in the crayon box?” For summer, Rogers says don’t be afraid of volume either. “I’m loving these balloon harem trousers in chiffon—lightweight but high impact. I love volume in soft fabrics that move with the wind and catch the light. And color. Color for the season is amazing.”

ESSENCE Luxe: House of Aama Continues To Tell Stories Through Fashion House of Aama has always been about bringing more into fashion. Founded by mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, the brand has built a loyal following by creating collections rooted in history, storytelling and heritage. Every fabric, silhouette and collection is intentional. Rebecca spoke about the joy of building the brand alongside her daughter and continuing a

creative legacy that stretches across generations. “I get to be her biggest cheerleader,” she told me with a smile. When I asked about spring and summer dressing, she pointed toward pieces that combine beauty with practicality. She highlighted sheer lace tops, lace pedal pushers, breathable mesh fabrics and lightweight cotton dresses that skim the body while keeping you cool during the warmer months.