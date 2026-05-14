Jeff Kravitz Class is officially back in session. After years of rumors, speculation, and hopeful fan casting conversations online, Netflix’s sequel to A Different World is finally headed to screens this fall. Here’s everything we know that will have longtime fans of Hillman College feeling nostalgic. According to Netflix Tudum, production on the highly anticipated sequel series recently wrapped in Atlanta. The new show will bring viewers right back to the fictional HBCU campus of Hillman College. It will also introduce a fresh generation of students navigating life, friendship, love, identity and adulthood in today’s world. Scroll down to learn more about what we know about A Different World, the sequel, so far.

Here’s what we know so far about the sequel series: The New Plot Source: Variety / Getty This time around, the story centers on Deborah — played by Maleah Joi Moon — the rebellious daughter of the iconic original characters Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne. Fans of the original series will remember that those roles were famously played by Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison — both of whom are officially returning for the sequel. The new series will follow Deborah as she begins her freshman year at Hillman. She is trying to step out of the shadow of her legendary parents and build her own identity on campus.

Don’t Touch That Dial Source: Renata Angerami / Getty According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. Just enough episodes to reintroduce the timeless show to a new generation and highlight a mix of returning fan favorites and new faces.

All-Star Cast Is Back & Fresh Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty And honestly, the cast lineup is stacked. Returning stars include Cree Summer, Darryl M. Bell, Jenifer Lewis, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Glynn Turman. Meanwhile, newcomers like Chibuikem Uche, Jordan Aaron Hall, and Alijah Kai Haggins will represent the next era of Hillman students.

Crew’s Not So New Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty The creative team behind the reboot also has deep roots connected to the original. Debbie Allen, who directed dozens of episodes from the original run, returns as executive producer and director. Showrunner Felicia Pride said wrapping production was an emotional milestone and praised the cast and crew for pouring “creativity and heart” into the series.