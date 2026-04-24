Rickey Smiley & Ryan Cameron Honored with 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Nomination

Ryan Cameron, 'The Voice of Atlanta,' recognized for over 25 years of dynamic community engagement and inclusive representation.

Rickey Smiley, a Marconi Award-winning comedian, hosts a top nationally syndicated morning show that uplifts and entertains millions.

Radio Hall of Fame nominations honor the influential voices that have shaped modern radio and amplified diverse perspectives.

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Please join us in congratulating two iconic members of the Urban One family on their monumental achievements! The Museum of Broadcast Communications recently revealed the nominees for the 2026 Radio Hall of Fame class, and we are thrilled to celebrate the nominations of two legendary broadcasters: Ryan Cameron and Rickey Smiley.

These nominations represent one of the broadcast industry’s highest honors, reserved for a select few. With decades of experience between them, Ryan and Rickey have become powerful, influential voices in our community. Through authentic, unfiltered conversations around entertainment, music, and culture, both hosts have built lasting connections with audiences nationwide. Together, they have helped shape the sound and voice of modern radio while keeping our culture at the forefront.

Rickey Smiley: A Syndicated Powerhouse

Marconi Award-winning comedian Rickey Smiley has rightfully earned this prestigious recognition alongside Cameron. As the host of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, he has been a nationally syndicated force for over 15 years, growing into one of the top morning shows in the country. Smiley masterfully blends joy and humor with real talk about everyday struggles and triumphs. He continually champions the African American community, offering a culturally connected platform that uplifts and entertains millions of dedicated listeners each morning.

RELATED STORY: Congratulations! Rickey Smiley Wins 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year”

Ryan Cameron: The Voice of Atlanta

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Two-time Emmy Award winner Ryan Cameron has built an extraordinary career spanning more than 25 years. Widely respected as “The Voice of Atlanta,” the host of The Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show brings unparalleled energy and deep community engagement to his listeners. He consistently empowers his audience by highlighting local initiatives, supporting cultural events, and addressing the issues that matter most to diverse communities. Cameron’s dynamic presence makes everyone feel welcome, ensuring his show remains a staple of inclusive representation.

RELATED STORY: “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” Honors Teachers With Latest Pull Up

The Voting Process

The Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee selected this year’s nominees with valuable input from radio industry professionals and everyday listeners, making this honor especially meaningful.

The official voting period opens on Friday, April 24, and continues through Friday, May 8, 2026. During this window, nearly 1,000 industry members will cast their confidential ballots to determine the top inductees. Listener engagement and public support play a crucial role during this season, showing the committee exactly how much these culturally relevant hosts mean to their fans.

We are immensely proud to celebrate this incredible milestone and the rich legacy Ryan Cameron and Rickey Smiley continue to build. The final 2026 inductees will be officially announced on May 20, 2026. The chosen broadcasters will then be honored at a special induction ceremony on October 8, 2026, at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago.

Congratulations to this year’s nominees! Let us continue to tune in, engage with our community, and celebrate the diverse voices that empower us every single day.

Rickey Smiley & Ryan Cameron Honored with 2026 Radio Hall of Fame Nomination was originally published on blackamericaweb.com