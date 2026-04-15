Ashly Robinson’s Fiancé Joe McCann In Custody, Family Launches GoFundMe As Investigation Continues

Source: Photo Courtesy of Ashlee Jenae’s Instagram / Ashlee Jenae real name Ashly Robinson.

New details have emerged in the mysterious death of 31-year-old lifestyle influencer Ashly Robinson, who goes by the name of Ashlee Jenae on social media. According to an April 14 report from CBS News’ Jericka Duncan, Robinson’s fiancé, Joe McCann, is being held by authorities in Zanzibar for questioning as the investigation behind her death continues. Police also have custody of his passport and are holding it until the autopsy results are complete.

As previously reported, Robinson was celebrating her 31st birthday on April 5 while enjoying what was meant to be a dream getaway at a luxury villa at Zuri Zanzibar with McCann, who also proposed to her during the luxurious getaway. But things quickly took a turn for the worse. Robinson was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later.

Ashly Robinson’s fiancé, Joe McCann, allegedly called her parents, informing them that she had done “something to herself.”

Speaking to Jericka Duncan on Tuesday, Robinson’s parents, Harry Robinson and Yolanda Denise Endres, said they are still working together with officials in Zanzibar to piece together what happened. They said they did receive a call from McCann acknowledging that something occurred during the trip, but it was the resort that ultimately informed the parents of their daughter’s death.

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Notably, in a separate report from ABC News released April 15, Yolanda claimed that McCann informed her over the phone that Robinson had “did something to herself” and that she was being taken to the hospital.

When Duncan asked Harry and Yolanda if they thought McCann was responsible for the tragic incident, they said they were unsure.

“It’s under investigation, and we don’t know what went on,” Yolanda replied.

Harry added, “It’s under investigation…. we just want transparency.”

The family has started a GoFundMe to bring Ashly Robinson back home for her funeral service.

As the investigation unfolds, Harry and Yolanda now face a new hurdle: the high costs of bringing her back to the United States. To help cover travel, arrangements, and other unexpected expenses, they launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $50,000. As of April 15, the fundraiser has raised $40,000.

On Tuesday, the family expressed their gratitude to everyone who has contributed.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support shown to our family during this incredibly difficult time,” the family wrote in the caption of their Instagram post promoting the GoFundMe. “Your support means more to us than words can express.”

Details surrounding the incidents that led to Ashly Robinson’s death remain unclear. As previously reported, police said in a statement obtained by local outlet Mwananchi that they believe Robinson died by suicide. A hospital medical report obtained by ABC News appeared to support that claim, noting an “unidentified mark around her neck.” However, the family is pushing back, saying they want more answers.

“Steph wouldn’t have done anything that would ever lead me to believe that she would do something to harm herself like that. She was happy,” Yolanda told ABC News in tears.

Authorities also claimed that after a “misunderstanding” between Robinson and Joe McCann, hotel staff chose to “separate” the couple into different rooms. Hotel guests claimed the couple had “a romantic conflict” that led to the separation, per ABC News, but an investigation is still underway to confirm what happened.

SEE MORE:

What Happened To Ashlee Jenae? Family Of Influencer Seeks Answers After Mysterious Death

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Ashly Robinson’s Fiancé Joe McCann In Custody, Family Launches GoFundMe As Investigation Continues was originally published on newsone.com