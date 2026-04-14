Top Style & Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft
Red Carpet Rundown: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft
- Top draft picks like Flau'Jae Johnson and Azzi Fudd wowed with glamorous, confident looks that reflected their personal style.
- Fashion and sports collided, with the WNBA draft becoming a runway as players partner with luxury labels and prioritize style.
- Diverse array of outfits, from patchwork blazers to menswear-inspired looks, demonstrated the league's growing influence in the fashion world.
Style was front and center at the 2026 WNBA Draft. And the league’s newest stars did not waste any time making their presence known. From sequins to sharp tailoring, the orange carpet gave fashion girls plenty to talk about.
Flau’Jae Johnson Slayed The WNBA, Serving Style, Glamour & Main Character Energy
Flau’Jae Johnson turned heads as soon as she walked in. Rocking a look that oozed “it girl” energy, the former LSU star knew exactly what she was doing.
Flau’Jae arrived in a black Bent Kahina velvet gown with bold cutouts and a dramatic train. Her body looked amazing in the dress with her curves, abs, and skin on glow. The basketball beauty topped off the look with a fur shawl and a sequin Black panther clutch.
Flau’Jae’s glam was also giving. She wore her hair long and sleek with a soft beat and purple eye makeup that made her eyes pop.
She told Vogue magazine on the orange carpet she wanted “do something different.”
“I don’t try to fit in,” Flau’Jae continued. “So that style and that confidence is what I display on the court.”
Flau’Jae was drafted No. 8 overall by the Golden State Valkyries, then traded to the Seattle Storm soon after.
Azzi Fudd Brought Two Looks—And Both Scored Major Style Points At The WNBA Draft
Azzi Fudd also came ready to slay. The No. 1 overall pick gave the girls two looks for the night, starting with a shimmering silver Coach dress that lit up against the orange carpet. The dress featured a gathered waist and black fabric details.
Later, the former UConn star switched into a retro-inspired halter gown in brown, cream, and red tones for another fashion moment. Her hair and makeup stayed soft and pretty. She wore wavy tresses and a glam beat with smoky eyes.
Azzi heads to the Dallas Wings.
Red Carpet Rundown: See More Slam Dunk Style From The 2026 WNBA Draft
It is no surprise that fashion and sports collided at the WNBA Draft. The league keeps growing, and so does its influence in fashion. Thanks to stars like A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese, the tunnel has become its own runway, luxury labels are partnering with players, and style is becoming just as important as points on the scoreboard.
Keep scrolling for our gallery of top orange carpet looks.
Awa Fam Thiam
Awa wore a draped red gown with an asymmetrical neckline, side cutouts, and a pleated skirt that moved softly down the body. She finished the look with drop earrings, strappy heels, and a small black top-handle bag.
Ta’Niya Latson
Ta’Niya stepped out in a black sequined column gown with a scoop neckline and sheer opera gloves. She paired the look with pointed black heels, a black clutch, a diamond necklace, and softly waved hair with a sculpted curl at the forehead.
Cotie McMahon
Madina wore a burgundy pinstripe blazer mini with strong shoulders, a white button-down, and a matching tie. Brown leather gloves, white socks, black-and-white heels, hoop earrings, and a jeweled clutch gave the look even more detail.
Nell Angloma
Nell chose an ivory pantsuit with a wrapped waist and softly structured shoulders. She styled it with pointed heels, a white mini bag, and an updo with loose curls framing her face.
Olivia Miles
Olivia wore an oversized black jacket over a shirt, tie, and relaxed trousers for a full menswear moment. She finished it with chunky black shoes, black glasses, and sleek high afro-puff ponytail.
Raven Johnson
Raven wore a patchwork blazer/mini that mixed plaid, pinstripes, and star prints in one tailored look. She paired it with a sleek bob, chunky black pumps, a black clutch, and diamond jewelry.
Kiki Rice
Kiki wore a black two-piece look with a cropped top, a high-slit skirt, and long leather gloves. She added a crystal-covered bag, layered necklaces, and wore her curls down.
Red Carpet Rundown: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
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