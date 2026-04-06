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Look, a lot of people have speculated lately that President Donald Trump isn’t writing his own social media posts. The thing is, even if that’s true, it would only mean someone on the White House’s staff is working really hard at capturing the president’s idiocy, crudeness, complete and utter lack of self-awareness, and everything about your average Trump social media post that might lead someone to believe our commander in chief is suffering from dementia.

So, if the Trump administration is having someone author the president’s posts, why not at least make him appear reasonably sane?

By now, you’ve all seen it: the Trump Truth Social post that should end all Trump Truth Social posts, but sadly won’t.

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On Easter Sunday, while most people who call themselves Christians were posting their praises to their Lord and Savior, Trump —or whoever is behind the keyboard doing their best Trump impersonation—was online cursing at the Iranian government and threatening it with “Hell” for refusing to open the Strait of Hormuz, which the president has spent the last week or so jumping back and forth between claiming “we don’t need” it, and claiming he won’t stop bombing the nation until it’s open. He also, for whatever weird reason, ended his unhinged Easter tweet by writing, “Praise be Allah,” as if he were intentionally pushing the boundaries to see just how far he can go before his loyal cultists say, “Hey, wait a darn minute!” (I mean, sure, Trump could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and still not lose voters, but can he really keep them loyal while referencing “Allah” on Jesus’ backup birthday?)

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell—JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

This is one of those posts where you’re not even sure where to start in pointing out everything wrong with it. Why is the president cursing on Easter? Was the “Allah” thing a sarcastic swipe at Muslims, or is this the president’s idea of diplomacy after bomb threats? Is Trump ever going to land on a consistent message regarding the Strait of Hormuz? Why is he talking about making Iranian holidays out of the events in which parts of the nation’s infrastructure were destroyed by the U.S. military, harming the very civilian population the Trump administration has claimed it is liberating?

From the Washington Post:

Trump on Sunday told the Wall Street Journal that if Iran does not reopen the strait by Tuesday evening, “they’re going to lose every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country.” Human rights experts have warned that attacking civilian infrastructure would violate international law on armed conflict. Power grids, as well as water facilities and bridges, are possible examples of “dual use” infrastructure, which civilians use but which the military may also rely on for operations. While international law restricts militaries from attacking these sites in many cases, the U.S. has increasingly targeted them since the Gulf War, experts note. Power plants and bridges could either be lawful military targets or civilian objects under the law of war, depending on the facts on the ground, said Brian Finucane, a former legal adviser for the State Department. “A threat to attack all bridges or power plants or to attack them without distinguishing between lawful and unlawful targets would be a threat to commit war crimes,” said Finucane, now a senior adviser for the U.S. program at the International Crisis Group.

Mind you, Trump keeps referencing this Tuesday deadline as a threat that he will do what he has already begun doing. According to NBC News, over the last 24 hours, U.S.-Israeli strikes across Iran and inside its capital, Tehran, have targeted a university and two petrochemical plants, and, according to local media, more than 25 people, including at least six children, were killed overnight. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that Israel had “carried out a powerful strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran, located in Asaluyeh, a central target responsible for about 50% of the country’s petrochemical production.”

This is as good a time as any to remind you all that, last month, a preliminary military investigation found that U.S. missiles struck an Iranian elementary school, reportedly killing 175 civilians, the overwhelming majority of whom were children.

See, the real issue here is that Trump has aided the Israeli government in launching an unprovoked war, and now, while that war is raging on and causing an international calamity, Trump—or whoever—is behind a keyboard doing everything no other recent president, especially Barack Obama, could have gotten away with. (Seriously, imagine if Obama had even included the word “Allah” in anything he said or tweeted, regardless of context.)

The president should be doing his best to reassure his citizens that he’s not plunging us all into the “Hell” he keeps threatening Iran with. Instead, he’s writing posts that make us wonder if he’s flying a metaphorical plane that has no pilot in the cockpit at all.

Here he is on Easter Sunday, randomly posting about his bigoted hatred of Somalis, who are always somewhere minding their business when the president starts sharing his completely irrelevant thoughts about how much he hates them and thinks they’re “low-IQ.”

Here he is, a few days before that, posting a random observation about his political rival, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and frontiersman Davy Crockett sharing a last name.

No, no—this is all fine. Our president just launched us into a deadly, chaotic and costly war of choice, and, meanwhile, his social media activity displays the kind of behavior that gets elderly people sent to Shady Pines.

Are we all cooked, or what?

SEE ALSO:

Trump Keeps Contradicting Himself On Iran War, Threatens Kharg Island Attack



Trump Responds To Iran War Question By Joking About Pearl Harbor



Top Counterterrorism Official Joe Kent Resigns Over Iran War



Iran Rejects US Terms To End War, Offers Terms Of Its Own



Iran Denies Trump’s Claims Of Peace Talks To End The Unprovoked War



JD Vance Opposes War On Iran, But Won’t Say So Publicly



First 6 Days Of War On Iran Cost US $11.3B, Pentagon Says





Let’s Talk About Trump’s Crazy, Profane Post, Praising ‘Allah’ And Threatening Iran With ‘Hell’ was originally published on newsone.com