‘It’s Transformative. It’s Huge’: A’ja Wilson On The $7 Million WNBA Salary Cap Increase

WNBA introduces revenue-sharing model, with over $1 billion going to salaries and benefits over 7 years

Salary cap jumps from $1.5M to $7M by 2026, with top players earning up to $1.4M

New deal also focuses on player experience, including charter flights, first-class travel, and expanded team support

Source: Kenneth Richmond / Getty

The WNBA is making a major change to how players are paid. Many say, “it’s about time.”

The new agreement between the league and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association will reshape how players are compensated, supported, and valued for years to come. A’ja Wilson is one of several stars who will benefit from the historic deal.

The Las Vegas Aces player called the moment “transformative” and “huge” when speaking to People magazine. “It’s big, and I’m so glad and blessed that I’m a part of it. We still got some work to do, and we’ll still put the best product on the court, but it’s only a matter of time for us to get to this point,” she shared.

She also shared that part of the negotiations focused on what comes next—making sure the players coming behind them are taken care of as the league continues to grow.

A’ja Wilson And The WNBA Deal Signal A New Chapter For Player Pay

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For the first time, the league will introduce a revenue-sharing model, meaning as the WNBA grows, players grow with it. Over the next seven years, more than $1 billion should go to salaries and benefits.

The salary cap will jump from $1.5 million to $7 million in 2026. Top players could earn up to $1.4 million. Average salaries can exceed $583,000, and minimum salaries will reach up to $300,000.

This is major.

Beyond the numbers, the agreement also focuses on how players experience the league day-to-day. Charter flights. First-class travel. Upgraded facilities. Expanded team support. Stronger retirement benefits.

The seven-year agreement will begin with the 2026 season and run through 2032.

Why WNBA Pay Has Been A Conversation For Months

For months, conversations around WNBA pay and benefits have been front and center. The gap between women’s professional basketball and leagues like the NBA and NFL has been part of that conversation.

At the same time, the league has been showing up—selling out arenas, making headlines, and expanding its reach across culture. Players are showing up in fashion, building partnerships, and moving beyond the game, and now the salaries are starting to reflect that impact.

And as A’ja shared, there’s still more work to do. But we can’t ignore the history being made—especially during Women’s History Month. With this decision, the league and its players are making a clear statement. Women like A’ja have been leading conversations on and off the court—and now that influence is being reflected in dollars and cents.

‘It’s Transformative. It’s Huge’: A’ja Wilson On The $7 Million WNBA Salary Cap Increase was originally published on hellobeautiful.com