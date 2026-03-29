Crazy, Sexy…Is You Cool? TLC’s Chilli Rebukes Rumored Red Hat Special, Says She Accidentally Reposted Michelle Obama Diss

Source: Rick Kern/ Getty Images for Fast Company / Getty

TLC fans were starting to burn their Fanmail after it was revealed that group member Chilli may have been chasing MAGA waterfalls. However, the singer is now denying the claims despite having donated to pro-Trump organizations.

The “No Scrubs” singer took to the internet to address the mounting concerns from supporters with both a written and video clarification.

“I wanted to come on and address a few things that are circulating on the internet about me that’s very concerning to me,” she began. “Let me say this first, I have the upmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or any woman. I would never do that. And I had no clue that this repost had happened until I started getting phone calls and messages from everybody and I immediately went to my page to see what was going on.”

She continued,

“Now, mind you, I’m not very computer savvy so I’m looking for this repost button and I see that all of these buttons are very, very close to one each other. And clearly I was scrolling and my thumb hit the repost button. Again, I had no clue that something like this happened until I got all the calls.”

The questionable repost sent the internet sleuths into overdrive and some of Chilli’s charitable donations were revealed. She sent different amounts to various organizations that were pro-Trump, leading many to believe that she was supporting his politics. According to FEC filings, her donations total $897.14 and include 17 donations made between April 2024 and November 2024.

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people,” Chilli said in a statement. “I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans. Two things I care deeply about as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children. I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this.”

The unfortunate series of possibly MAGA events comes at an inconvenient time for Chilli as TLC just announced a joint tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. Excitement around the collaboration had reached a fever pitch prior to the possible Republican claims and now fans are claiming that they may have to skip it this time around.

Nonetheless, Chilli seems to want to make it clear that she’s not claiming the MAGA movement and hopefully, people are willing to take her word for it. Though some are still calling to carpet her following of Donald Trump Jr., the news network NewsMax, and Dean Cain on social media, as well as a host of content creators who are conservative-leaning.

Salt of Salt-N-Pepa chimed in with support for Chilli.

“Chilli please keep your pretty head all the way up sister, this world is very quick to believe anything and everything posted on social media,” she said in a comment. “Quick to crucify and slow to forgive. Even when you straighten it out haters will always hate. We know you and your heart.”

We’ll see if the people are still digging on Chilli after this.

Crazy, Sexy…Is You Cool? TLC’s Chilli Rebukes Rumored Red Hat Special, Says She Accidentally Reposted Michelle Obama Diss was originally published on bossip.com