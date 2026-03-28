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Social Media Users Accuse Drusk Of ‘Blatant Racism,’ Unironically Counter With Blackface Comparisons This isn’t the first time that Druski’s comedy has commented on dfferent races and ethnicities. In addition to poking fun at multiple Black characters, fans pointed out that his characters run the spectrum of backgrounds. The megachurch pastor, youth pastor, and Afro-Latino sketch also ruffled feathers, but Druski only had to dress up and play the part. Druski did cause a stir with a racebending “Proud American” sketch in 2025. He walked around a NASCAR rally with special effects makeup and a wardrobe so convincing, that he blended right in with the other fans. A real look-a-like even laughed at twinning with the social media star, but many critics claimed he went too far this time. “The NASCAR video was funny. It was harmless humor and that’s why most white people didn’t care. This is too far though. Beyond the blatant racism, you’re mocking a widow who had her husband assassinated in front of the world. Imagine a white person dressing up as a ‘black liberal women’ to mock them and posting it on the internet…,” one comment said. “Could you imagine the reaction if a white comedian did this to Michelle Obama or Kamala Harris? The outrage would be instant and nonstop. And let’s not forget, neither of them had their husbands assassinated in front of a crowd and then watched by billions around the world. And to be clear, I’m not easily offended. I love movies like White Chicks and Tropic Thunder. I don’t care if people dress up as different races. But this isn’t comedy. It’s just distasteful and grotesque,” another wrote. Even if this sketch is “too far,” do we really need hypotheticals about anti-Black racism? Many responses clapped back that there is no shortage of precedent for Blackface or recent examples. If a tragic circumstance makes specific individuals off-limits, many comments noted that didn’t apply to Trayvon Martin and George Floyd. They are only a few of the victims of racist and police violence who were turned into running jokes online. Check out Druski seemingly reacting to the backlash, and rumors that he posted his grandfather in response after the flip.

Druski Seemingly Responds To Backlash For Going “To Far,” Debunks Rumors Of A White Grandfather Reveal While the serious debates continue about Druski’s sketch, he kept the comedy coming with a very unserious follow-up. He took to Instagram with a series of photos and a caption seemingly responding to the drama kicked off online: “Too far?” The carousel included stills from the conservative women sketch and other recent projects. He also included a throwback photo of little Druski from 24 years ago with an older man that many believed was a white relative, like a grandfather. In another photo, the man is proudly holding his cover issue of Billboard. The rumors of Druski shutting down racism by posting with a white elder took on a comedic life of their own. Like the claims that Erika Kirk filed a cease and desist, screenshots of her arguing with Druski in the comments, or A.I. videos of the viral sensation clapping back at her directly, the grandpa reveal is also misinformation. According to Complex, “a spokesperson for Druski has now confirmed to Complex that the man is indeed not his grandfather. The man was actually Druski’s neighbor back when he was a kid.” In such an unserious time with such severe stakes, comedy is not making or breaking our society. Yet, Druski’s ability to make everyone talk, think, and reflect about it is a game-changer. What do you think about Druski’s “conservative women” sketch?