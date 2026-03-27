Source: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

The year 2026 is certainly shaping up to be the year of Tomdaya (Tom Holland and Zendaya), who reportedly tied the knot in a secret-until-it-wasn’t (shoutout to Law Roach!) ceremony ahead of the power couple’s summer blockbuster, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which made history just 24 hours after its long-awaited trailer release.

According to Deadline, the highly anticipated trailer skyrocketed to a massive 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours, shattering Deadpool & Wolverine‘s record (373 million) as the most viewed movie trailer ever.

And that was only the warm up for the history-making trailer that now reigns as the first movie trailer to cross 1 billion views, per Variety.

Check it out below:

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In Spider-Man: Brand New Day—the highly anticipated follow-up to global smash Spider-Man: No Way Home—Peter Parker (Holland) is faced with a challenging new chapter after voluntarily erasing himself from the lives and memories of those he loves to save the world.

Crime-fighting in a New York that doesn’t know his name, he’s devoted himself entirely to protecting his city, but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a shocking physical evolution that threatens his existence while a strange pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Source: Sony Pictures

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the soon-to-be smash also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

“I think the movie feels, tonally, like a fresh start,” said Holland in an interview while swinging by the Empire State Building. “What Peter Parker is going through post Spider-Man: No Way Home is really profound and unique to the superhero genre.”

“It’s a movie about when young people really find their identity and become adults,” he continued. “Having been through that as a person, it really gave me a great insight into how to bring Peter Parker to life with this new chapter that he’s embarking on.”

With (literally) all eyes on Spidey, it’s no surprise that the super viral trailer sparked hilariously relatable memes that immediately dominated feeds across social media.

Will be you be seated for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters July 31, 2026? Tell us down below and enjoy the hilarious new meme trend on the flip.