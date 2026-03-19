Nelly and Ashanti's unscripted series about their rekindled romance gets renewed for a second season on Peacock.

The new season will follow the couple as they balance careers, business ventures, and raising their toddler son.

Nelly and Ashanti's love story has spanned decades, from an on-and-off relationship to a surprise reunion and marriage.

Aww, baby! Nelly and Ashanti are bringing more of their derrty devotion to TV.

Source: Peacock / Peacock

On Thursday, March 19, Peacock announced that it was renewing Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together for a second season following a standout streaming debut.

A press release reports that the unscripted series centered around Nelly and Ashanti’s rekindled romance will begin production this month, with new episodes set to premiere later this year.

Source: Peacock / Peacock

After its summer launch, the eight-episode freshman season became Peacock’s No. 2 highest-reaching unscripted original debut, proving fans are fully tapped into the couple’s real-life romance, growing family, and day-to-day dynamics.

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Peacock reports that season 2 will continue to follow the duo as they balance busy careers, expanding business ventures, and life as a blended family, all while raising their toddler son, Kareem “KK” Kenkaide Haynes. The new chapter promises an “even deeper look at their evolving relationship” as they juggle love, legacy, and life in the spotlight.

The series marks a full-circle moment for the couple, whose love story has played out over decades.

The two first began dating in 2003, navigating an on-and-off relationship for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2013. After spending another 10 years apart, they shocked fans with a reunion in 2023, when Ashanti subtly confirmed their rekindled romance with a soft launch at the MTV VMAs, featuring a photo of Nelly on her clutch.

By April 2024, the couple announced they were engaged and expecting a child. Just months later, reports revealed they had quietly tied the knot, followed shortly by the arrival of their son.

As previously reported, the couple spoke with BOSSIP about what makes their relationship work ahead of their season one premiere.

“For me it’s the thighs,” Nelly joked to Char Masona. “She’s a sweet person. I think the way that we grew up is so opposite to a certain degree. I think what I’m missing, she brings and almost vice-versa. Where I’m lacking, she gives me more.” Source: Nelly, Ashanti / General

Ashanti echoed that sentiment, highlighting the rapper’s character beyond his chart-topping career.

“He has such a huge heart, like such a genuine, generous heart,” she said. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘You did what for who?’ He’s very selfless. The rest of the stuff, people know. He’s funny, he’s dope, he looks good. But I think just being a good person, being a protector, [and] being a righteous person is really important.”

All episodes of season one of Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together are currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

(More) Derrty Devotion: ‘Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together’ Renewed For Season 2 At Peacock was originally published on bossip.com