Save The Streets: Lil Baby Says He’s Buying Up His Old Block

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Lil Baby is making one of the most important investments of his life so far.

The Atlanta rapper is known for buying cars and jewelry, but this time around, his money is being put toward something much bigger. During a “WHAM VLOG,” Baby took fans back to his old neighborhood, revealing that he has been buying multiple properties in the area where he grew up.

By purchasing the homes, Wham is looking to have a hand in shaping the future of the community he grew up in. The 4PF rapper details why putting money back into his neighborhood means so much to him.

“I made history in this same exact spot; now I’m making history again. I’m buying it for my son. They trying to take our neighbourhood, I gotta put my foot down. I gotta have me some. Save the streets.”

Baby also reflected on how things looked when he was coming up, recalling how many of the homes in the area were abandoned at the time. Now, he plans to restore them and bring new life to the block.

“It’s like a strategy to me to buy the houses. I’m buying all the houses, all the properties I used to hustle in front of. It was times when this was abandoned, and I was still standing here while it was abandoned. No lights…water. No nothing. Just me and the smokers.”

Turning his old neighborhood around won’t be easy, but it’s a mission he’s taking personally. The rapper added that he hopes to have some of the homes fixed up within the next three to four months.

Lil Baby has also made giving back to his city a priority. Last December, he teamed up with Lil Yatchy to give back to more than 2,000 kids in Atlanta, handing out winter coats, gift cards, and toys just before Christmas.

If things go according to plan, Baby’s latest investment could turn the same streets that raised him into something even bigger for the next generation.

