I Declare War: Right Now, It’s Donald Trump Vs. Everybody

When Donald Trump told voters he would keep America out of “stupid wars,” a lot of people heard what they wanted to hear. After two decades of flag-draped coffins and trillion-dollar occupations, the promise of restraint sounded downright revolutionary.

And then we all woke up and remembered that Trump is a liar.

Just barely a year into his second term, the United States is bombing Iran, threatening trade retaliation against Spain, publicly sparring with the United Kingdom, and flexing military muscle from the Middle East to Latin America. The man who campaigned as the peace president and claimed that there would be “No new wars” somehow just can’t stop picking fights.

Trump is literally the guy in the club mean-mugging even as “Return of the Mack” starts playing, which everyone knows is impossible to mean-mug through.

Israel put the air pump in Trump’s back, and now we are at war with Iran. The Trump administration claims that the strikes were necessary to neutralize an imminent threat tied to missile and nuclear capabilities. Except Iran wasn’t beefing with us. Have they been upset with us for meddling in their business? Of course. America has a history of installing leaders in foreign governments who specialize in “Making America great again.” But they’ve lightweight hated us for years and have never done anything about it.

But the Trump administration will have you believe that they had to preemptively strike Iran before it got us. It’s all lies. There have been no confirmed reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Weekly Reader that Iran had nuclear weapons, or more importantly, intentions of attacking the US.

Now we are the country that can’t hold its liquor, that lets Israel send us on crashout missions, and even our friends don’t want to help us.

Spain refused to allow the U.S. to use joint bases for offensive operations, and because Trump’s a petty bitch who lives for drama, he threatened to cut off trade to Spain. Spain’s prime minister publicly said, “Y’all got us messed up.” (I’m paraphrasing), and because Trump didn’t talk to any of the country’s allies in a group chat, this is all playing out publicly, and it’s embarrassing.

Even Britain, Washington’s most reliable stepper in recent conflicts, has found itself on the receiving end of Trump’s irritation, after U.K. leadership also wouldn’t authorize base usage.

Because Trump runs the country like a man with tiny fingers, we are forced to sit back as he normalizes unilateral military action in ways that sidestep international norms and alliances that have structured global politics since World War II. Critics at the Center for American Progress contend that this pattern erodes American credibility rather than strengthening it, warning that diplomacy by threat can exhaust goodwill faster than it produces concessions.

And he’s distancing himself from his voters, which he stopped caring about shortly after he was voted into office. For all of his “America First” rhetoric, he’s proven himself to be one of Israel’s most beloved assets, and the international ripple effects are immediate. NATO allies are recalculating. The European Union is publicly divided over how closely to align with Washington’s latest moves. Markets fluctuate with each new escalation headline.

Oil prices spike and settle, and don’t worry, if there really is an oil problem, I’m sure the president can steal more from Venezuela that he can sell and then put the proceeds into an account in Qatar.

In a galaxy far, far away, I remember when war would be declared, and it would take months for actual strikes because there were negotiations, coalition-building, resolutions, and Congressional input. Now, we are lucky if we hear about it on social media.

That’s because the little man driving the big country believes that his feelings are paramount, and his ego is insatiable. He believes that unpredictability is an advantage and that relationships only work one way. Rebuking Britain isn’t about ending the “special relationship,” it’s about asserting dominance within it. Bombing Iran isn’t about preventing possible war, it’s proving to Israel that America will walk that h-e stroll and bring back the correct amount to its pimp.

The president can now add that he’s presiding over one of the most volatile stretches of American foreign policy in recent memory to his fiasco resume, because as it stands, it’s Trump vs. everybody, including the Republican Party.

And it didn’t have to be this way. If America could’ve just resolved its unyielding hatred toward Black people, we could’ve had a diplomatic leader who didn’t believe in pressuring allies or weaponizing trade. But America isn’t ready for that conversation, so instead we have to watch as the country puts on inappropriate-length skirts and bra tops so that they don’t disappoint Big Daddy Israel.

