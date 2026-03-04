Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. and his family have been standing on business amid their ongoing beef with 50 Cent.

After the New York rapper took shots at Tiny Harris online, T.I. let off a whole clip and dropped multiple diss tracks. His sons, King Harris and Domani, also jumped in to defend their mother with tracks aimed at 50 Cent.

In a recent interview, T.I. spoke about his children getting involved in the back-and-forth:

“The one thing I am proud of out of all this is that the women and children in our family see that it’s a line of men that’s here against who the f*ck ever.”

Domani surprised many listeners with his diss track “Ms.Jackson,” delivering some calm jabs with a witty approach. In the song, he framed his verses as questions directed at 50 Cent’s mother, a detail some fans didn’t catch at first, including the fact that he posed 21 questions.

Mind blown…

Love News? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, King also released two diss tracks, but what really had people talking were the videos of him crashing out online at the In Da Club rapper for mocking his mom.

TIP, however, felt his son crossed the line when King began referencing Fif’s deceased mother and wore a shirt featuring her image.

“I said that’s enough when I seen that damn T-shirt. I said, ‘Man, chill out.’ I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated… So I don’t want to see my children doing others…”

While the King of the South saluted his kids for riding for their mom, he made it clear that respect still has to come first.

T.I. Proud Of His Sons For Riding For Their Mom Amid 50 Cent Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com