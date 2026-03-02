Get The Look: Teyana Taylor, Jayme Lawson And More Bring The Glam To The Actor Awards

2. Chase Infiniti PRODUCT BREAKDOWN: Chase Infiniti’s hairstylist, Coree Moreno, drew inspiration from ‘New-Age Hollywood.’ Prep · Infiniti’s hair was prepped with the smoothing L’Oreal Paris EverPure Iron Sleek Shampoo & Conditioner to gently cleanse while reinforcing softness and manageability. According to her hairstylist, the sulfate-free formula helps maintain integrity while beginning the sleeking process in the wash phase, which is essential for a reflective, red-carpet finish. · L’Oreal Paris EverPure Iron Sleek Coat was then applied to damp hair to create a humidity-resistant shield while enhancing slip and shine. This step was key to achieving that polished, almost-liquid texture through the mid-lengths and ends while protecting during heat styling. The result was a glass-like base once the actress’s hair was blown out smooth using controlled tension to elongate the cuticle. Styling · After blowing Infiniti’s hair out, a deep side part was established, and a structured finger wave was sculpted at the temple to frame the face and anchor the jeweled headpiece. The remaining length was kept soft and fluid to contrast the precision at the front. L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray – Unscented was used to lock in the sculpted wave without stiffness, and it provided a brushable-control and flexible hold, keeping the structure intact while maintaining movement. A light veil was also misted over the finished style to preserve the sleek silhouette under lights and throughout wear.

3. Jayme Lawson Jayme Lawson’s MUA, BILLIE GENE, created a modern interpretation of timeless Hollywood glamour, paying homage to Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Dandridge. PRODUCT BREAKDOWN: Prep · Gene believes that a flawless red carpet glam starts with great skincare. Therefore, he applied L’Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Bounce Serum to the face and neck for a smooth, radiant base, followed by the L’Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Daily Moisturizer for hydration. · To create a lit-from-within glow, he used L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion in 904 on the high points of Lawson’s face. Base ·The MUA then applied L’Oréal Paris True Match Foundation in N8 for an even base. To correct and brighten, he used True Match Concealer in N8, then layered C8 under the eyes to subtly lift. ·The actress’s skin was set with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Blur-Fection Powder in 15 Medium Deep for a flawless finish. Brows ·For a lifted effect, Lawson’s brows were shaped with the L’Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer in Soft Black, slightly enhancing the arch. ·Gene then added L’Oréal Paris Faux Brow in Dark Brunette 390 to the inner brow for soft, hair-like detail. Eyes: ·To create a captivating eye, he applied L’Oréal Paris Le Shadow Stick in Brown Abyss along the lash line and blended it out for depth, diffusing the excess into the crease. The shade Magnetic Bronze was added to the center of the lid for dimension and light. ·He defined Lawson’s eyes with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Precision Felt Liquid Eyeliner for a subtle wing and used the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Intense Black along the waterline. Shade Brown Denim was softly blended beneath for a softer, smoky effect. ·Lawson’s ashes were finished with L’Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara in Blackest Black. Lips · Gene lined the lips with L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Anti-Feathering Lip Liner in 570, applied Colour Riche Lipstick in 601, and finished with L’Oréal Paris Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil in 020 PH Rose at the center for added shine. Set ·Lastly, he set the look with L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray to lock in long-lasting glamour.