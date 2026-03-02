Get The Look: Teyana Taylor, Jayme Lawson And More Bring The Glam To The Actor Awards

Teyana Taylor Brings The Glam To The Actor Awards
- Teyana Taylor's dramatic yet sophisticated makeup look balances drama and wearability.
- Chase Infiniti's polished hairstyle with sculptural wave frames face elegantly.
- Jayme Lawson's refined glamour and naturally enhanced beauty exude timeless elegance.
Last night’s 32nd Annual Actor Awards’ looks reminded us why awards season remains fashion and beauty’s most exciting runway. Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived ready to serve elevated glamour, modern nostalgia, and bold beauty statements that instantly set the tone for spring trends. From sculpted silhouettes to statement glam, the red carpet celebrated individuality while nodding to classic Hollywood elegance.
Among the night’s standout moments, Teyana Taylor once again proved she is a red carpet force, pairing a striking Thom Browne strapless gown with a geometric smoky eye and soft bronzy blush by L’Oreal Paris that balanced drama with sophistication. Her glam embodied confidence and precision, offering beauty lovers guidance on how to make bold eye makeup feel wearable.
Rising star Chase Infiniti also turned heads in custom Louis Vuitton, delivering effortless cool with a polished beauty look that complemented the night’s vintage-inspired fashion direction. Meanwhile, Jayme Lawson shone with refined glamour in Zuhair Murad, reminding us that understated elegance and naturally enhanced beauty continue to hold power and speak volumes on today’s carpets.
And then there was Quinta Brunson, whose black-and-white Gabriela Hearst ensemble gained an unexpected edge thanks to a metallic manicure that added just the right spark. The gold, shimmering nails elevated her classic look, proving that the smallest beauty detail can completely transform an outfit. Paired with soft glam and glossy waves, her look felt timeless yet refreshingly modern.
From statement eyes and radiant skin to bold nail moments and polished hair, the Actor Awards delivered endless inspiration for recreating celebrity glam in real life. And the best part is that many of these looks are more achievable than they appear with the right techniques, tools, and confidence.
Read on as we break down each beauty look and show you exactly how to recreate your favorite red-carpet moments at home.
1. Teyana Taylor
PRODUCT BREAKDOWN:
For Taylor’s gorgeous makeup look, her MUA Yeika Olivia was inspired by the multi-hyphenate’s gown. “I wanted to keep her signature boldness but refine and intensify the eyes with a smoked-out liner moment and soft skin-focused glam, so everything felt snatched, luminous, and just as powerful and sleek as the gown,” stated Olivia.
Prep
· Taylor’s skin was all about glow with dimension. Olivia mixed the L’Oreal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Bounce Serum into the foundation for added hydration and bounce to the actress’s skin.
· She then layered L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion in shade 904 onto Taylor’s skin and stamped in that luminous, red-carpet glow while keeping the finish seamless and skin-like.
· The celebrity MUA also added the Lumi Glotion XL all over Taylor’s body to keep the glow everywhere.
Eyes
· To define and intensify the gaze, Olivia used the L’Oréal Paris Haute Precision Eyeliner to create a sharp, smoky liner moment that enhanced Taylor’s natural eye shape while keeping the look bold yet refined.
· She then swiped a coat of L’Oreal Paris Extensionist Mascara on her lashes for dramatic length.
Lips
· For a plush, hydrated finish, Olivia used the L’Oreal Paris Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil in shade 201 to give Taylor’s lips a soft, glossy fullness.
Set
· To blur pores and lock in a flawless finish, Olivia set the complexion with the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Blurfection Loose Setting Powder keeping everything smooth, poreless, and camera-ready. Finally,
· She sealed the entire look with the L’Oreal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray to ensure long-lasting wear and a perfect red-carpet finish.
2. Chase Infiniti
PRODUCT BREAKDOWN:
Chase Infiniti’s hairstylist, Coree Moreno, drew inspiration from ‘New-Age Hollywood.’
Prep
· Infiniti’s hair was prepped with the smoothing L’Oreal Paris EverPure Iron Sleek Shampoo & Conditioner to gently cleanse while reinforcing softness and manageability. According to her hairstylist, the sulfate-free formula helps maintain integrity while beginning the sleeking process in the wash phase, which is essential for a reflective, red-carpet finish.
· L’Oreal Paris EverPure Iron Sleek Coat was then applied to damp hair to create a humidity-resistant shield while enhancing slip and shine. This step was key to achieving that polished, almost-liquid texture through the mid-lengths and ends while protecting during heat styling. The result was a glass-like base once the actress’s hair was blown out smooth using controlled tension to elongate the cuticle.
Styling
· After blowing Infiniti’s hair out, a deep side part was established, and a structured finger wave was sculpted at the temple to frame the face and anchor the jeweled headpiece. The remaining length was kept soft and fluid to contrast the precision at the front. L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray – Unscented was used to lock in the sculpted wave without stiffness, and it provided a brushable-control and flexible hold, keeping the structure intact while maintaining movement. A light veil was also misted over the finished style to preserve the sleek silhouette under lights and throughout wear.
3. Jayme Lawson
Jayme Lawson’s MUA, BILLIE GENE, created a modern interpretation of timeless Hollywood glamour, paying homage to Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Dandridge.
PRODUCT BREAKDOWN:
Prep
· Gene believes that a flawless red carpet glam starts with great skincare. Therefore, he applied L’Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Bounce Serum to the face and neck for a smooth, radiant base, followed by the L’Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Daily Moisturizer for hydration.
· To create a lit-from-within glow, he used L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion in 904 on the high points of Lawson’s face.
Base
·The MUA then applied L’Oréal Paris True Match Foundation in N8 for an even base. To correct and brighten, he used True Match Concealer in N8, then layered C8 under the eyes to subtly lift.
·The actress’s skin was set with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Blur-Fection Powder in 15 Medium Deep for a flawless finish.
Brows
·For a lifted effect, Lawson’s brows were shaped with the L’Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer in Soft Black, slightly enhancing the arch.
·Gene then added L’Oréal Paris Faux Brow in Dark Brunette 390 to the inner brow for soft, hair-like detail.
Eyes:
·To create a captivating eye, he applied L’Oréal Paris Le Shadow Stick in Brown Abyss along the lash line and blended it out for depth, diffusing the excess into the crease. The shade Magnetic Bronze was added to the center of the lid for dimension and light.
·He defined Lawson’s eyes with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Precision Felt Liquid Eyeliner for a subtle wing and used the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Intense Black along the waterline. Shade Brown Denim was softly blended beneath for a softer, smoky effect.
·Lawson’s ashes were finished with L’Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara in Blackest Black.
Lips
· Gene lined the lips with L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Anti-Feathering Lip Liner in 570, applied Colour Riche Lipstick in 601, and finished with L’Oréal Paris Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil in 020 PH Rose at the center for added shine.
Set
·Lastly, he set the look with L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray to lock in long-lasting glamour.
4. Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson rocked a golden bombshell mani, created by Celebrity Manicurist Temeka Jackson (@customtnails1), to accompany her chic black and white gown.
Breakdown:
· Jackson prepped Brunson’s natural nails with Aprés pH Bonder + Non-Acidic Gel Primer.
· She then applied Aprés Gel-X® Sculpted Stiletto Medium Tips using Extend Gel. She flash cured for 10–15 seconds and full cured for 30 seconds in Beta LED.
· She applied 2x coats of Aprés Light & Shadow Sheer Gel Couleur in ‘Be Still’ and cured each coat for 30 seconds.
· Jackson then applied Aprés Non-Wipe Matte Top Gelcoat and cured for 30 seconds.
· She created a raised design using chrome-compatible texture gel and flash cured with Aprés Omni Light and fully cured for 60 seconds.
· Jackson burnished gold chrome over texture and dusted off the excess.
· She then applied Aprés Base Gelcoat X over the textured chrome only and cured for 60 seconds.
· She applied Aprés Top Gelcoat X over textured chrome and cured for 30 seconds.
· Lastly, she finished Brunson’s nails off with Aprés Top Gelcoat and cured 60 seconds.
