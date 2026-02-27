Sorry, Tory! CA Supreme Court Refuses Review Of Tory Lanez's Conviction For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Meghann Thee Reporter Enters The Chat

Tory Lanez is still locked in with lock-up after California’s highest court refused to review the cantankerous Canadian’s conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Source: Jerod Harris/Johnny Nunez

XXL reports that Lanez’s never-ending legal battle may have reached its last stop after the California Supreme Court rejected his request to review the case. This comes after multiple failed attempts to secure a new trial or overturn the verdict.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted on three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. As BOSSIP previously reported, the California Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction in November 2025.

Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years, spoke out in an interview a month later. Diminutive and determined Daystar proclaimed his innocence and that “new evidence” would prove it.

“I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming,” Lanez said in his first on-camera interview post-conviction.

Despite Lanez and his homegirl Milagro Gramz’s insistence about new proof of his innocence (which has yet to compel the courts), Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team released receipts of “overwhelming evidence” that put him behind bars. Megan testified that when she was leaving Kylie Jenner’s party with Lanez in July 2020, he shot at her feet and told her to dance as she walked away following an argument.

After Megan accused Tory’s PR team of spreading lies to blogs about her and the incident, she identified him as the shooter.

Meghann Thee Reporter Fact-Checks Rumors About Tory Lanez Sentence After CA Supreme Court Declines To Review It

The “Bigger In Texas” rapper has not commented on the latest ruling as she goes from taking over Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics to making her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge. However, legal journalist Meghann Cuniff (aka Meghann Thee Reporter) entered the chat to set the record straight as misconceptions and misinformation about the case continue to run rampant online.

“In what may be the most unsurprising ‘news’ ever reported, the California Supreme Court has rejected Tory Lanez’s request that they review his convictions and 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion,” Cuniff announced with a screenshot of the Feb. 25 disposition update.

“Btw one thing Internet ghouls consistently lie about to try to downplay what he did it is claiming Lanez got more time for the gun possession charge than the assault charge, which is false, so I typed some keywords into my email and pulled up his sentencing transcript. FYI!!!” she continued with a screenshot breaking down Lanez’s 10-year sentence.

Since Lanez famously referred to Cuniff as a “goggly-eyed b***h,” she also confirmed that there is more merch available with that moniker to support her independent journalism.

Many #TeamTory supporters claim his new legal loss is further proof that Roc Nation has California’s Supreme Court in its pocket. Meanwhile, countless comments joked that Tory’s legal team is running through his money like a Tomb Raider with the false hope of overturning the iron-clad conviction.

Lanez and his supporters can keep their fingers crossed until August 2029, when he will be eligible for parole. For now, he remains incarcerated in California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

Sorry, Tory! CA Supreme Court Refuses Review Of Tory Lanez's Conviction For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Meghann Thee Reporter Enters The Chat was originally published on bossip.com