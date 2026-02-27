Newsletter
Close
Celebrity

Trump Supporters Charged With Hate Crimes in NYC

MAGA Malevolence: Trump Supporters Charged With Hate Crime For Setting Black Woman’s Boots On Fire While Using Racist Slurs

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'National March For A Free Iran' Held In London
Source: Alishia Abodunde / Getty

There are only two days left of Black History Month 2026 and sadly, stories like this are still proliferating in the news cycle.

According to The Grio, two white men, one proudly rocking a red MAGA hat, have been arrested and charged with hate crimes after assaulting and berating a Black woman in New York City with bigotry.

Related Stories

Thirty-three-year-old Michael James and his roommate, 31-year-old Michael Santiago, were seen on video accosting a 54-year-old woman and asking for a kiss while live-streaming via cell phone.

When the woman declined, one of them attempted the kiss anyway and was pushed away. Subsequently, one of the men attempted to set her boots on fire while she was wearing them. The video shows the men making inappropriate sexual remarks while calling her “slave” and the n-word.

Via The Independent:

“I want to f*** a slave, be my slave,” he says, while leaning towards her. 

“I will never,” she replies.

Moments later, he asks to kiss her boots. 

“Of course, then do it,” the woman responds. “Kiss my boots.”

The video was posted and reposted to social media by right-wing rage bait accounts to stoke the flames of hatred and prompt engagement.

As of this past Wednesday, both men were located and handcuffed.

The men were ultimately charged with assault and criminal mischief, both of which are hate crimes, in addition to charges of aggravated harassment, assault, misdemeanor menacing, criminal mischief, arson, and criminal tampering.

While any non-melanated person could be a racist POS, it comes as no surprise whatsoever that these two men are devotees of Donald Trump. I think the old adage will forever hold up, “Not every Republican is racist, but every racist is Republican.”

MAGA Malevolence: Trump Supporters Charged With Hate Crime For Setting Black Woman’s Boots On Fire While Using Racist Slurs was originally published on bossip.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video  |  Alana Seldon

Fatal Attraction

Marvin Sapp and Dr. La’Boris Cole Engagement
Entertainment  |  Jasmine Walden

Gospel Icon Marvin Sapp Announces Engagement

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video  |  Alana Seldon

Unsung

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video  |  Alana Seldon

For My Man

Trending
21 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Grown, Gifted & Still Fine: Sexiest Black Men Celebs Over 50

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Newsletter
Close