SOST To Host "The Art Of The Craft" Event In DC's Shaw Area

SOST To Host "The Art Of The Craft" Event In D.C.'s Shaw Neighborhood

SOST, a three-story venue nestled in the heart of Washington's Shaw neighborhood, will host "The Art Of The Craft: Liviing Black History."

Published on February 23, 2026

SOST, one of Washington, D.C.’s rising entertainment venues, will host an exciting event this week that will help cap Black History Month the right way. “The Art of the Craft: Living Black History” will celebrate music, art, Black excellence, and feature several Black-owned businesses sharing their wares.

“The Art of the Craft: Living Black History” will also feature an hour-long tasting event, “The Science of the Sip: A Tasting Journey,” featuring Black-owned adult beverage brands that include Soul Mega, Paradise Cove, Uncle Nearest, Shinju Whisky, Tasmanian Tiger Vodka, and TCapri Tequila. Beyond the tasting event, SOST will also feature The Makers Marketplace, highlighting candles, jewelry, and other select goods from area entrepreneurs.

Throughout the night, DJ Konshince will provide the vibes in the space before shifting into a performance from DB Bantino, an artist who hails from the city and will be performing tracks from his latest project, Purple Star. Capping the night in a headlining set will be DJ Money, who most might know as Wale’s official tour DJ.

Beyond the performances and marketplace happenings, “The Art of the Craft” also serves as the debut of an art installation from area native Thomas Rogati from his Moonchild and Connection series. The installation will be on view for three months at the venue.

Founded by three Ethiopian-Eritrean-born siblings and launched in 2024, SOST features music events but also serves coffee and tea in a spacious ground-level cafe during the day.

“The Art of the Craft: Living Black History” takes place on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. This 21+ event is free to the public, and RSVPs are required. Click here to join the event. The suggested attire for the night is all Black.

Click here to learn more about the venue.

Photo: Jefry Andres Wright

SOST To Host “The Art Of The Craft” Event In D.C.’s Shaw Neighborhood was originally published on hiphopwired.com

