Man Of The People: Winning Super Bowl QB Sam Darnold Praises Seattle Seahawks Fans While Giving Them A Sneak Peek At The City’s First Raising Cane’s [Exclusive]

Fresh off leading the Seattle Seahawks to a historic Super Bowl LX victory, veteran quarterback Sam Darnold found a way to celebrate his first championship win with fans: by clocking in for a shift at Raising Cane’s.

Just days after leading the Seahawks to victory in the Super Bowl, Darnold surprised fans by stepping behind the counter at the brand’s first-ever Seattle location. While the restaurant isn’t scheduled to open until next week, Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves opened the doors early to host the Super Bowl champion and give the city a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Shortly after securing a win “for the ages,” Darnold returned home to the Emerald City and became the first celebrity to work a shift at the new restaurant. During the event, he spoke with media, captured content for the brand, and trained side by side with Graves to learn the ins and outs of being part of the Cane’s Crew–all as more than a thousand fans packed the streets to catch a glimpse at the man affectionately known by fans as GEQBUS (God Emperor Quarterback of the United States).

“Seattle is a community of hard workers and that’s what I come from – my mom was a teacher and my dad was a plumber,” Darnold told media during his visit. “The community cares so much for this team and we always try to do our best and put our best foot forward for the city and these fans. I’m so happy to have this win for them.”

While talking about his love for the fans, BOSSIP asked the QB about his relationship with some of football’s most dedicated fans. His success in the game has been anything but linear, but through it all, Darnold’s fanbase believed–which, in turn, helped the NFL star believe in himself.

“The fans are the reason why a lot of us play this game…The fans, and all the crazy nicknames that they give me and the love that they share,” Darnold told BOSSIP’s Rebecah Jacobs. “Even the amount of noise, the amount of people that are here today just shows you just how much this game can bring people together. That’s why I love interacting with all of the fans and that’s why it’s so important to me.”

More than 1,000 fans gathered outside the restaurant to cheer on their QB and celebrate the Seahawks’ championship. Several standout University of Washington football players—including Rahim Wright III, Rahshawn Clark, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, CJ Christian, D’Aryhian Clemons and Parker Cross—were also in attendance to show their support and chomp on some chicken fingers.

During his shift, Darnold fully embraced his role as an honorary Crewmember. The NFL star greeted customers, posed for selfies, signed autographs, and trained as both a Fry Cook and Cashier. The quarterback also bagged orders, filled drinks, and called out Box Combo orders as he and Graves worked side by side to serve eager fans their first taste of Cane’s signature meals.

“It was great having Sam here at our first Seattle Restaurant to celebrate the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX win,” Graves said. “I can’t think of a better way to introduce Cane’s to Seattle and celebrate such a monumental moment for this city than with Sam and more than 1,000 cheering fans. The energy today has been electric.”

The celebration wrapped up with Darnold and Graves heading outside to thank the crowd, as fans chanted “SEA! HAWKS! SEA! HAWKS!” in unison. The moment blended football, fandom, and Cane’s signature community togetherness, turning a championship celebration into a fan-first preview of Seattle’s newest restaurant.

With his Super Bowl trophy in hand and an apron around his waist, Darnold’s Raising Cane’s shift served as a heartfelt thank-you to the city that supported him all season—and a memorable way to kick off both a championship era and a new chapter for Seattle’s dining scene.

