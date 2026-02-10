Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Klay Thompson With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony For His Birthday

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion made sure Klay Thompson had a birthday he won’t forget.

The Hot Girl surprised her boo by bringing out his favorite group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, to perform at his birthday celebration. The NBA star recently turned 36, and Meg clearly went all out for the occasion.

Krayzie Bone shared a clip of the group performing their classic hit “Crossroads” and took a moment to thank both Klay and Megan for the experience.

“S/O @klaythompson & @theestallion great vibes last night, wish you both the best #demboneboys.”

In the video, Thompson was vibing to the performance as the group ran through their set. His excitement comes as no surprise, as Klay has previously been vocal about his love for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

During a past interview with GQ Sports, Thompson named “Crossroads,” “Hatin’ Nation,” and “First Of The Month” as his top three favorite songs from the legendary group.

Klay’s father, Mychal Thompson, has been Team Meg from the jump.

Dating back to Thanksgiving, the former NBA player had nothing but praise for the Houston Hottie after experiencing her cooking firsthand.

“It was the best Thanksgiving food I have ever had. Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Cook. That’s how good the food was, it was unbelievable.”

Mychal also highlighted how welcoming and thoughtful Megan was toward the entire Thompson family, “She went out of her way to make sure everybody was well fed. We had to take tons of bags home.”

As Meg continues her soft girl era alongside Klay, surprising him with an unforgettable birthday celebration was just another way she showed her love.

