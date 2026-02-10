Family Feud: GloRilla Calls Her Parents For Backup As She Claps Back At Her Sister’s Deadbeat Daughter Claims

GloRilla's sister publicly criticizes her for not supporting family financially and choosing friends over blood

GloRilla responds by sharing texts from her parents praising her support, and accuses sister of past violent behavior

GloRilla's parents defend her, saying she has provided for them, but sister's actions led to their jobs being jeopardized

GloRilla may be riding high in her music career, but behind the scenes, the Memphis rapper is dealing with growing tension within her own family.

Earlier this month, Glo’s sister, Victoria Woods, took to social media to publicly criticize the star, accusing her of neglecting her family since finding fame. In a heated post, Victoria claimed the rapper no longer supports her relatives financially and chooses friends over blood.

“Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain’t fwu since she got on adn I’m constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain’t fwu at all,” Victoria wrote. “It’s been 4 years why the media haven’t seen your siblings? … It’s cause you talk about our struggles and you don’t fwu!!!! na let’s clock it.”

Following these very public accusations, GloRilla responded by sharing screenshots of text messages from her mother, which showed appreciation for her daughter’s support over the years. She later addressed the situation more directly during a Facebook Live session, offering her own side of the story and reflecting on her complicated relationship with her sister.

During the livestream on Monday, Glo accused Victoria of some seriously upsetting past behavior, including allegedly trying to shoot her and having her jailed for a week when they were younger. While emotional, she made it clear she wanted the conflict to stop.

“I ain’t gone talk about half the stuff you did, just leave it alone,” she said in a clip shared by Live Bitez. “You doing you right now, keep doing you, [but] keep my family out of it, [and] keep me out of it…My people [that] I f**k wit, they straight.”

To further clear the air, GloRilla brought both of her parents into the conversation. Her father didn’t hold back, saying that while he loves all his children, he strongly disagreed with Victoria’s decision to air family matters online.

“That Woods family ain’t none of y’all g**damn business,” he said. “Whatever happens in the Woods family, good or bad, ain’t none of y’all concern. I’m not appreciating what Victoria is doing to my family name.”

He also insisted that Glo has supported him over the years, spoiling him with cars, trips, and other gifts. Glo’s mother echoed those sentiments, explaining that she continued working at FedEx by choice—not out of financial necessity.

“She didn’t have to work,” Glo’s father added, saying that his famous daughter had long provided for them.

However, Glo’s mother also revealed that Victoria’s actions had serious consequences for the family. She said she and Glo’s father were forced to resign from their jobs after their work schedules and locations were shared publicly.

“We resigned because the girl told where we were, the hours that we were going, so we had to resign,” she said. “She didn’t know we were working at first, and when I couldn’t give her the money, that made her think I was struggling.”

Despite her parents’ defense of GloRilla, the drama didn’t end there. Victoria later took to her Instagram Stories, accusing her mother of “lying for Gloria.” She also posted—and later deleted—screenshots from the family group chat that she claimed contradicted her parents’ statements.

With accusations, livestreams, and social media posts continuing to circulate, it appears tensions within the Woods family are far from resolved. For now, though, GloRilla and her parents have made it clear that they stand together.

