Self-Care For Singles On Valentines Day

Valentine's isn't just about couples and romance it's about love, and that includes love for your family, your friends, and most importantly, yourself.

Published on February 6, 2026

Woman running on beach with arms open feeling freedom
Source: Estudio Lonchitos / Getty

Valentine’s isn’t just about couples and romance it’s about love, and that includes love for your family, your friends, and most importantly, yourself. Whether you’re single by choice, newly single, or just choosing peace this year, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to slow down, reset, and pour back into you. Love shows up in so many forms, and self-care is one of the most powerful ones. 

Check out this list of things you can do for self-care on Valentine’s Day, by yourself or with friends.

Massage

SPA Day

Walk On The Beach

Write Yourself a Vintage Love Letter

Take Yourself To A Nice Dinner

Buy Yourself Flowers

Candle Making

Cook Yourself A Nice Dinner

Jorunal

Deep Clean Your House

Take Yourself On A Picnic

Go To A Comedy ShowGET TICKETS HERE

Paint & Sip

Hotel Staycation

Go Bowling

Karaoke bar

Go For A Hike

Wine Bar

Go To The Movies

Yoga

Pilates

Dessert Bar

Read A Good Book

Build Some Legos

Cooking Classes

Cake Decorating Class

Art Museum

