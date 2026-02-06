Newsletter
Style & Fashion

Black Love Was On Display At The 2026 NFL Honors

Ciara and Russell Wilson were among the player and WAG couples who shone bright at the 2026 NFL Honors.

Published on February 6, 2026

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Black love was on full display at the 2026 NFL honors where celebrity couples like Ciara and Russell Wilson turned heads at the annual awards ceremony. Ci Ci and Russell were just one of the fabulous couples on the scene serving relationship goals. Also in attendance, were celebrities like Druski (who took to the stage to present an award to Jaxon Smith-Njigba), Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King.

Ciara And Russell Wilson NFL Honors

This year’s ceremony, which was held in Vegas, was hosted by Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm, featuring performances by E-40 and Too $hort. While the event was about honoring and spotlighting the top athletes in the NFL, all eyes were on Ciara (and Russell). The ‘Body Party’ songstress looked nothing short of amazing in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with lace corset bodice. Her husband NY Giants quarterback Russell Wilson matched her fly in a velvet suit and turtleneck.

In a clip on social media, Ciara and Russell were seen taking a selfie with the crowd who chanted their names at the show.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities and Black couples on the red carpet.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Druski

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Gayle King

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Tiffany Haddish

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jeffery Simmons and Bryann Andrea

15th Annual NFL Honors
Christopher Polk

Demario Davis and Tamela Gill-Davis

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

DJ Moore and Raven Battle

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
Black Love Was On Display At The 2026 NFL Honors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

