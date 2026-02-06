Black Love Was On Display At The 2026 NFL Honors

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Black love was on full display at the 2026 NFL honors where celebrity couples like Ciara and Russell Wilson turned heads at the annual awards ceremony. Ci Ci and Russell were just one of the fabulous couples on the scene serving relationship goals. Also in attendance, were celebrities like Druski (who took to the stage to present an award to Jaxon Smith-Njigba), Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King.

Ciara And Russell Wilson NFL Honors

This year’s ceremony, which was held in Vegas, was hosted by Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm, featuring performances by E-40 and Too $hort. While the event was about honoring and spotlighting the top athletes in the NFL, all eyes were on Ciara (and Russell). The ‘Body Party’ songstress looked nothing short of amazing in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with lace corset bodice. Her husband NY Giants quarterback Russell Wilson matched her fly in a velvet suit and turtleneck.

In a clip on social media, Ciara and Russell were seen taking a selfie with the crowd who chanted their names at the show.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities and Black couples on the red carpet.

Ciara and Russell Wilson